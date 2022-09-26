ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

After struggling against Central Michigan, Penn State looks to make adjustments against cover zero

By The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Manny Diaz's defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State

STATE COLLEGE — When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State’s fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
College Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
State College, PA
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
State College, PA
Football
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
abc23.com

Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

A century of Renovo history now boarded up

RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
RENOVO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions
WJAC TV

Clearfield Co. Commissioner Scotto resigns

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Scotto announced his resignation from the Clearfield County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Scotto said he will resign effective October 10. He said he was already planning not to run for re-election in November 2023. Scotto told 6 News...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Veterans Park groundbreaking: a day to give thanks

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven Veteran Dave Harger’s dream is one step closer to reality. Harger is the head of the Committee to Renew Veterans Park across from the courthouse in Lock Haven and Monday afternoon he presided over an informal groundbreaking, one that featured many thanks for those moving the park renewal project into its next phase.
rock107.com

ZZ Top Community Arts Center Williamsport

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. The band consists of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (a/k/a “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill. With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy