After struggling against Central Michigan, Penn State looks to make adjustments against cover zero

Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Manny Diaz's defense looking dangerous for No. 11 Penn State
STATE COLLEGE — When he was hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator last winter, Manny Diaz quickly realized the Nittany Lions were already built to play his style. Penn State’s fast, physical defense can attack from all angles and is designed to take the ball back. “I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
James Franklin on Drew Allar’s playing time and Penn State’s push to establish depth
Standing in a makeshift media room adjacent to Ross-Ade Stadium’s visiting locker room, James Franklin was crystal clear about the intent behind playing underclassmen in Penn State’s opener at Purdue: “I am determined to develop depth.”. It was a point he made in the offseason. It was...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so
Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging, and more for meetings
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Board of Trustees spent nearly $318,000 on its past six in-person meetings, covering the travel, lodging, food, and other expenses of attendees, according to newly released records. The 38-member board spent more than $155,500 on food and associated costs for the gatherings —...
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
High school homecoming events starting across Centre County. Here’s what to know
Bellefonte and State College are among local school districts hosting homecoming parades.
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
Coffee to-go. Creamer spills in Philipsburg, closing part of Route 322 for 2 hours
The road opened back up a little after 1 p.m.
therecord-online.com
A century of Renovo history now boarded up
RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJAC TV
Clearfield Co. Commissioner Scotto resigns
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Scotto announced his resignation from the Clearfield County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Scotto said he will resign effective October 10. He said he was already planning not to run for re-election in November 2023. Scotto told 6 News...
therecord-online.com
Veterans Park groundbreaking: a day to give thanks
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven Veteran Dave Harger’s dream is one step closer to reality. Harger is the head of the Committee to Renew Veterans Park across from the courthouse in Lock Haven and Monday afternoon he presided over an informal groundbreaking, one that featured many thanks for those moving the park renewal project into its next phase.
DEP sends violation notices to gas company over sediment issues in Pa. creek
WILLIAMSPORT – The state Department of Environmental Protection has notified a natural gas company of multiple Clean Stream Law violations at a pipeline construction site in Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County. The notices sent to Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) followed site inspections on Aug. 24 and Sept. 6. The...
rock107.com
ZZ Top Community Arts Center Williamsport
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. The band consists of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (a/k/a “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill. With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing.
Comments / 0