Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
Monty Williams responds to Deandre Ayton’s bombshell about not talking since Suns’ playoffs exit
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after he revealed that he hadn’t spoken a single word to coach Monty Williams since they were eliminated from the playoffs last season. So much has transpired over the summer, but apparently, these two haven’t been very chatty at all.
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Heat opens practice in Bahamas without Spoelstra. How much will roster continuity matter?
Almost exactly four months after the Miami Heat’s season ended in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, the team went back to work Tuesday.
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
Report: Jamal Crawford set to replace Dwyane Wade in coveted ‘NBA on TNT’ role
A couple weeks ago, it was reported that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was going to end his tenure as an NBA analyst on “NBA on TNT.”. It seems Wade is interested in focusing some of his other professional ventures such as being a partial owner of the Utah Jazz.
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
Goran Dragić can joke about his place in Chicago Bulls lore: ‘This is my nightmare.’ Now 36, he’s motivated to ‘be their spark.’
Goran Dragić was already famous in Chicago long before he signed a contract with the Bulls. Infamous might be more accurate. Dragić co-starred in one of Derrick Rose’s top highlights of the 2009-10 season. It was one of those vicious, acrobatic, clutch-your-pearls dunks that raised both the hopes and blood pressure of fans throughout Chicago. Rose caught a pass in transition, racing toward the ...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career
At 33, it's about time for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to start having to answer to the question. On Tuesday, he was asked if he was in the prime of his career. Butler, who is coming off the best postseason of his career, said he felt he has reached that point.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addresses potential Jimmy Butler change ahead of preseason
While Jimmy Butler’s hair was what drew a lot of attention during the Miami Heat’s media day, Butler also touched on the subject of former starting power forward PJ Tucker’s departure to the Philadelphia 76ers. Both Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra know just how crucial Tucker was, as one of the most reliable 3 and D big men in the league, to their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. While Butler could certainly do a job for the Heat at the four, it appears as if Caleb Martin, armed with a three year, $20 million deal, will be slated to start at power forward.
Deandre Ayton has worrisome comments about relationship with Monty Williams
The Phoenix Suns are already looking like a toxic cesspool in the very first week of training camp. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Suns center Deandre Ayton made some worrying comments about his relationship with Phoenix head coach Monty Williams. Most notably, Ayton said that he has not spoken with Williams at all since their sideline blow-up in Game 7 of the conference semifinals last season against the Dallas Mavericks.
Goran Dragic Remembers When Prime Derrick Rose Dunked On Him And Put Him On A Poster: "This Is My Nightmare"
The NBA is filled with moments of players doing incredible stuff to beat their defenders. Watching these skillful moves is what makes basketball so exciting, and everyone loves it when a player pulls off some slick handles or hits an insane shot. But there is one highlight above else that most basketball fans love, and that is the art of the dunk, putting a defender on a poster.
Watch Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Try to Do the Griddy
The Heat veteran attempted to do the popular dance at the Media Day.
Notable ex-NBA guard set to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT
TNT has decided to replace Flash with J-Crossover. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Wednesday that retired ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford is set to succeed future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday crew. The 42-year-old Crawford will join a team that already includes Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.
