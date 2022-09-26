While Jimmy Butler’s hair was what drew a lot of attention during the Miami Heat’s media day, Butler also touched on the subject of former starting power forward PJ Tucker’s departure to the Philadelphia 76ers. Both Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra know just how crucial Tucker was, as one of the most reliable 3 and D big men in the league, to their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. While Butler could certainly do a job for the Heat at the four, it appears as if Caleb Martin, armed with a three year, $20 million deal, will be slated to start at power forward.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO