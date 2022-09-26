Read full article on original website
Related
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Named; Teen Possibly in Custody
Los Angeles police Wednesday identified a suspect in the killing of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a restaurant earlier this month, but they declined to confirm reports that the suspect’s 17-year-old son was already in custody and believed to be the gunman. The Los Angeles Police Department...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Charged in Santa Ana Stabbing Death
A 38-year old parolee has been charged murdering a homeless man in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday. Physical evidence linked Robert Rodriguez Jr. to the scene of the stabbing, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Rodriguez on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California man sentenced for selling bogus aircraft parts - again
A Southern California man who previously went to prison for selling bogus aircraft parts was sentenced Monday to nearly four years in federal prison for doing it again, prosecutors said. Aman Khan, 73, of Riverside was given a 46-month term by a judge in Los Angeles who also ordered him...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Death of Probation Officer in Lancaster
A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
OC Doc Pleads Guilty in MediCal Fraud Scheme
An Orange County physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal out of $20 million. Mohamed Waddah El-Nachef, 69, of Laguna Hills, pleaded guilty to executing a scheme to defraud Medi-Cal, fraudulent claim for a health benefit, fraudulent insurance benefit claim, false or fraudulent claims, solicitation, acceptance or referral of business, conspiracy or aiding and abetting unauthorized practice of medicine, and grand theft, all felonies. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000.
High School Athletic Trainer Charged With Sex-Related Counts on Teen Girls
An athletic trainer who worked at two San Fernando Valley high schools was charged Tuesday with sex-related counts involving 10 teenage girls.e girls, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
Anaheim `Incel’ Charged with Hate Crime Attacks in Costa Mesa
A 25-year-old Anaheim man and self-proclaimed “incel” is scheduled to be arraigned next month on multiple hate crime charges for allegedly pepper spraying three women and a man in Costa Mesa, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young was charged May 4 with two separate attacks on Nov. 21,...
mynewsla.com
Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested
A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca. Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. According to Rubio,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Hesperia, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus said “evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies.”
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus (Information) Hesperia, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Shannon Dicus provided the latest information into the deadly shootout with law enforcement involving murder suspect 45 year old Anthony John Graziano, and his daughter, 15 year old Savannah Graziano. Anthony John...
mynewsla.com
Amid Increase in Violent Crime, LAPD Releases PSA Urging De-escalation
Hoping to combat an increase in violent crime, the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday released a “Step Away LA” public service announcement urging residents to actively de-escalate confrontations to avoid violence. The roughly two-minute video released by the department features members of the LAPD, the City Attorney’s Office,...
mynewsla.com
Police Name Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Rapper
Los Angeles police Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted for allegedly killing rapper PnB Rock earlier this month. The shooting occurred on Sept. 12 at about 1:25 p.m., when the 30-year-old rapper, born Rakim Allen, was shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend.
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Motorcycle Officer Injured in Freeway Crash
A Torrance Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday in a crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Carson area, authorities said. The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. near Wilmington Avenue, according to Sgt. Ron Salary. The officer, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was on...
Canyon News
Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest
CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Running Over Man in Dispute Over Cat
A 20-year-old woman was scheduled to be arraigned next month on a murder charge for allegedly running down a man in Cypress she believed was trying to kill a cat with his car. Hannah Star Esser was charged Tuesday with one count of murder, and she faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
Felon Charged with Killing Man with Screwdriver in Santa Ana
A 39-year-old man was charged today with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana.
Comments / 0