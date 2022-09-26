Read full article on original website
The Americans, Brits, and Scandis have arrived in Paris for a fashion week packed with can't miss events. This season's lineup includes Victoria Beckham’s first show at Paris Fashion Week, Thom Browne’s ready-to-wear return to the Parisian runways, and Ib Kamara’s first collection for Off-White as their newly anointed creative director. Acielle Tanbetova is in Paris to capture it all, from all the best beauty looks, to the latest shoe and fashion trends that will take the world by storm after the shows are long over. Scroll through for our picks from the Paris spring 2023 shows here.
Thankfully, the days of one or two Black models being the fashion industry’s It girls are gone. There are a growing number of marquee names walking down the runways: Adut Akech, Duckie Thot, Precious Lee, and many others. Sadly, this was not always the case. How did the Black model finally get embraced, and celebrated, by fashion brands and publications?
Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in 2011—and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005. And yet, says the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton: “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”
Today in Paris, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Canadian tuxedo of dramatic proportions. Worn to the Loewe spring 23 show, the model’s statement-making baggy jeans pooled around her feet. Her jacket was tied in the front—forget about the buttons—to give the effect of a plunging neckline. Sure, Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a bold look, but this one remixes a rather staid classic.
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
When Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City today, she inadvertently gave a masterclass in elevating classic pieces. The pop star, seen alongside her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, wore a black halter bodysuit and an oversized leather blazer by Willy Chavarria. For that downtown babe effect, Lipa also dressed up her look with a backward Vogue x Puma Hat, which retails for a cool $30, and a tiny snake print shoulder bag from London-based designer Charlotte Knowles.
“We started off by being very inspired by music and the theatricality of performing on stage,” said Laura Mulleavy, explaining Rodarte’s spring collection on a recent Zoom call, sitting next to her sister Kate. Even if you hadn’t heard her say it, you’d only need to take a quick glance at the first look of the collection to get it: a model in a psychedelic swirled slip dress, her blue hair asymmetrically Aqua Net-ted to new heights. “We were really wanting to feel something that was really vibrant and alive and about lighting and connectivity,” said Mulleavy.
Fall officially began last week, and pop singer Mahmood is already breaking out his coziest jackets. While attending the Burberry spring 2023 show in London on Monday, Mahmood kept things deliberately casual and streetwear-oriented by shedding the typical blazer for a delightfully large and shaggy overcoat. His google-style white sunglasses also keep things feeling youthful and fresh.
The makeup artists at Milan Fashion Week brought us purple smoky eyes, elaborate feline flicks and, at Prada, some frankly impractical lashes. In Paris—and specifically at Isabel Marant’s spring 2023 show, the mood could not have been more different. Models practically skipped down the runway—“Don’t look like robotic models that are not alive!” the designer told her cast backstage ahead of the show – with sparkling eyes, super-clean hair, and faces that looked freshly scrubbed.
There are plenty of contentious footwear combinations out in the world—tights with open-toe heels, socks and sandals—and Bella Hadid has managed to nail one of the most controversial. Today in Paris, the model stepped out in a square-toe heel with flared denim jeans. The look is ’00s to the core, a staple in the era’s rom coms, music videos, and on the more casual red carpets.
You may be used to seeing British tennis star Emma Raducanu playing on the court—but this week, the pro athlete traded in her sneakers for heels to take in the latest fashions at Paris Fashion Week. While Raducanu has traveled the world for her various tournaments, she admits she has a soft spot for the City of Light. “I love Paris and the food, so I always try to have some good meals,” Raducanu says. “I was only in Paris for a very short time though, so I didn’t have a chance to do too much. I did get around the city a little bit—it’s so pretty!”
Every Fashion Week welcomes a new slate of fresh new talent to watch. This season in New York, our eyes were on Keith Herron’s Advisry. The 22-year-old designer presented his spring 2023 collection titled “Masculin Feminin,” a special nod to the 1966 film by Jean-Luc Godard, on the Lower East Side on the same day the filmmaker passed away.
Four fashion shows, 14 awards, a great deal of ballet, and many speeches—perhaps most notably Cate Blanchett’s as she presented Giorgio Armani with his clearly deserved “Visionary” award: it all added up to a marathon closing event at Milan Fashion Week. That event was the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards, which on Sunday night attracted an almost surreally swanky crowd to the city’s storied La Scala opera house.
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
“Celebration” was the name of Off-White’s spring show, presented inside the Ateliers Berthier last night in Paris. X-Ray-print blazers, belly cut-outs, and arrowed cowboy boots filled the industrial space built by the architect Charles Garner and used for storing Paris Opera sets. It was a fitting venue to honor Virgil Abloh, the late multi-hyphenate designer, who began workshopping this season’s spring 2023 collection before his passing last year.
In the head-spinning age of multistep skin-care routines and mic-drop makeup launches, The One is a space for minimalists to sound off on the single beauty product that’s found a longtime spot in their carefully curated routines. The Manhattan loft of Michael Bargo—the interior designer of choice for Mark...
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Bottega Veneta is known for its high-profile following, ranging from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna. But a rather unexpected name took to the catwalk for the brand’s spring/summer 2023 show: the one and only Kate Moss. The supermodel wore a checked shirt, white tank top and loose-fitting jeans as part of creative director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. Whether at home in Los...
The fashion-month runways have historically shunned size inclusivity, but the tide is changing slowly but surely. Now, models of all different body shapes appear on the catwalks. Progress in the menswear space, however, has been even more stagnant: This season has seen few plus-size male models sport the new collections. But during London Fashion Week earlier this month, S.S. Daley’s spring 2023 show featured several plus-size male models—one of whom was James Corbin, a 23-year-old London-based model on the rise. Below, Corbin sounds off on the power that came with him walking Fashion Week and where he hopes fashion can head in the future.
