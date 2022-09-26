Read full article on original website
WLUC
1 dead, 1 injured in Ontonagon County single-vehicle crash
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Thursday. At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road in Ontonagon. The Sheriff said a 36-year-old Ontonagon resident was driving north when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch, hitting a tree, and coming to rest facing the opposite direction.
UPMATTERS
State police investigating deadly Baraga County crash after multi-day search
L’Anse, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation by Michigan State Police is underway after an 18-year-old L’Anse man is believed to have died in a vehicle crash last week. On Thursday, September 22, troopers with the Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted Northern Michigan University Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a missing person search for 18-year-old Vergil Mongozid.
Tribal police share details about search for 18-year-old found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – Tribal police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have shared more details regarding the death of 18-year-old member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. According to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police Department, Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26.
