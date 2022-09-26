09.27.2022 | 12:00 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Slauson and St. Andrews. Soon after, multiple reports of a shooting came in from the same area. Authorities arrived and located a vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant. A victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown. LAPD is on scene investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO