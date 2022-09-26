Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified
A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
onscene.tv
Woman Killed in Shooting Crash | Los Angeles
09.27.2022 | 12:00 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Slauson and St. Andrews. Soon after, multiple reports of a shooting came in from the same area. Authorities arrived and located a vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant. A victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown. LAPD is on scene investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Stabbed in South Los Angeles
Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
Teen boy and stepmother arrested, father sought in slaying of rapper PnB Rock at South LA restaurant
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Injured in Collision in El Sereno
A pedestrian was killed and a driver was injured Wednesday in an accident in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the area of 4927 S. Huntington Drive, near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Armed Barricaded Suspect in Bellflower Arrested
Members of a Sheriff’s SWAT unit took an armed barricaded suspect into custody Wednesday in Bellflower after a five-hour standoff. Deputies from the Lakewood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 16400 block Lakewood Boulevard regarding a call of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Help sought finding ‘critical missing’ 12-year-old from Sun Valley
Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a “critical missing” 12-year-old girl last seen in Sun Valley. Daisy Marie Torres hasn’t been seen or heard from since 6:30 a.m. Monday when she was on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Torres was described as a Hispanic […]
Suspect surrenders after standoff in Bellflower
A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower. Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The suspect managed to enter a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Parolee Charged in Santa Ana Stabbing Death
A 38-year old parolee has been charged murdering a homeless man in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday. Physical evidence linked Robert Rodriguez Jr. to the scene of the stabbing, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Rodriguez on Monday.
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Motorcycle Officer Injured in Freeway Crash
A Torrance Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday in a crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Carson area, authorities said. The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. near Wilmington Avenue, according to Sgt. Ron Salary. The officer, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was on...
mynewsla.com
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves Woman Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told...
mynewsla.com
Search Continues for Mountain Lion that Attacked Boy in Santa Clarita Park
Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita remained closed Wednesday while a search continued for an “aggressive” mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy. The boy suffered only minor injuries in the Monday attack, authorities said. According to the county Department of Parks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Woman Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting on Sunset Boulevard
A woman is in the hospital Wednesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Hollywood. Officers responded at approximately 12:10 a.m. to Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Witnesses told police the woman was walking on...
mynewsla.com
Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found
A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Named; Teen Possibly in Custody
Los Angeles police Wednesday identified a suspect in the killing of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a restaurant earlier this month, but they declined to confirm reports that the suspect’s 17-year-old son was already in custody and believed to be the gunman. The Los Angeles Police Department...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash on LA freeway
CERRITOS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Mid-City crash
LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles was identified Tuesday, as the investigation into the death continued. The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Fairfax Avenue near the entrance to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
Blue Cloth Bandit: Serial robber tied to over 60 armed robberies in LA arrested
LOS ANGELES - A serial armed robber linked to over 60 robberies has been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say since October 2021, there has been a total of 68 armed business robberies linked to one suspect... 29-year-old Charles Chukwuma Onwuemelie. Dubbed as the ‘Blue Cloth...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
mynewsla.com
Police Name Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Rapper
Los Angeles police Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted for allegedly killing rapper PnB Rock earlier this month. The shooting occurred on Sept. 12 at about 1:25 p.m., when the 30-year-old rapper, born Rakim Allen, was shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend.
Comments / 1