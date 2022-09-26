ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified

A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Woman Killed in Shooting Crash | Los Angeles

09.27.2022 | 12:00 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Slauson and St. Andrews. Soon after, multiple reports of a shooting came in from the same area. Authorities arrived and located a vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant. A victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown. LAPD is on scene investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Stabbed in South Los Angeles

Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Injured in Collision in El Sereno

A pedestrian was killed and a driver was injured Wednesday in an accident in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the area of 4927 S. Huntington Drive, near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Armed Barricaded Suspect in Bellflower Arrested

Members of a Sheriff’s SWAT unit took an armed barricaded suspect into custody Wednesday in Bellflower after a five-hour standoff. Deputies from the Lakewood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 16400 block Lakewood Boulevard regarding a call of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
BELLFLOWER, CA
KTLA

Help sought finding ‘critical missing’ 12-year-old from Sun Valley

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a “critical missing” 12-year-old girl last seen in Sun Valley. Daisy Marie Torres hasn’t been seen or heard from since 6:30 a.m. Monday when she was on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Torres was described as a Hispanic […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect surrenders after standoff in Bellflower

A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower. Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The suspect managed to enter a […]
BELLFLOWER, CA
mynewsla.com

Parolee Charged in Santa Ana Stabbing Death

A 38-year old parolee has been charged murdering a homeless man in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday. Physical evidence linked Robert Rodriguez Jr. to the scene of the stabbing, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Rodriguez on Monday.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Torrance Police Motorcycle Officer Injured in Freeway Crash

A Torrance Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday in a crash on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Carson area, authorities said. The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. near Wilmington Avenue, according to Sgt. Ron Salary. The officer, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was on...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves Woman Dead

A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday near Slauson and Western avenues, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Search Continues for Mountain Lion that Attacked Boy in Santa Clarita Park

Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita remained closed Wednesday while a search continued for an “aggressive” mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy. The boy suffered only minor injuries in the Monday attack, authorities said. According to the county Department of Parks...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting on Sunset Boulevard

A woman is in the hospital Wednesday after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Hollywood. Officers responded at approximately 12:10 a.m. to Sunset Boulevard and Laurel Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli. Witnesses told police the woman was walking on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl Reported Missing in Sun Valley Found

A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Sun Valley has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Daisy Mae Torres was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 12100 block of Allegheny Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Rapper Named; Teen Possibly in Custody

Los Angeles police Wednesday identified a suspect in the killing of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a restaurant earlier this month, but they declined to confirm reports that the suspect’s 17-year-old son was already in custody and believed to be the gunman. The Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash on LA freeway

CERRITOS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Mid-City crash

LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles was identified Tuesday, as the investigation into the death continued. The crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Fairfax Avenue near the entrance to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Name Suspect Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Rapper

Los Angeles police Wednesday released the name and photo of a man wanted for allegedly killing rapper PnB Rock earlier this month. The shooting occurred on Sept. 12 at about 1:25 p.m., when the 30-year-old rapper, born Rakim Allen, was shot at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave., where he was eating lunch with his girlfriend.
LOS ANGELES, CA

