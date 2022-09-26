ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall brings summer-like temperatures to Southern California

By Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first full week of fall brought summer-like temperatures to Southern California on Monday along with an increased risk of wildfires.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories were issued for inland areas through midweek, with maximum temperatures predicted to reach 103 (39 Celsius) in foothills and valleys.

The National Weather Service said so-called sundowner winds around dusk on Monday and Tuesday could gust to 45 mph (72 kph). The heat will elevate the risk of wildfires and the strong winds have to the potential to create erratic conditions for flames.

The weather service urged residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, stay hydrated and check up on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning.

Temperatures in the mid-90s (around 35 Celsius) were possible throughout the Central Valley into inland Northern California.

It won’t be as scorching as it was earlier this month, when California and some other Western states experienced one of the hottest and longest heat waves on record. Nearly 54 million people were under heat warnings and advisories across the region in the first weeks of September as temperature records were shattered in many areas.

