California State

coingeek.com

Coinbase hit with $350 million patent infringement suit

The hits just keep coming for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the largest United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, after being slammed with a $350-million patent infringement lawsuit. On September 22, the Wyoming-based Veritaseum Capital LLC filed a complaint against Coinbase in the U.S. District Court of Delaware on behalf of Reginald Middleton, the...
ECONOMY
u.today

Ethereum Is on Its Way to $1,520 as Markets Feel Short-Term Relief: Crypto Market Review, September 27

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoglobe.com

How to Transfer Crypto from Crypto.com to Coinbase

Moving cryptocurrency between different currency exchanges can sometimes be a bit tricky. This article will detail exactly what crypto and crypto exchanges are. It will then provide a how-to for moving crypto between two of the most popular exchanges, Crypto.com and Coinbase. Frequently asked questions will then be addressed. Quick...
MARKETS
Fortune

New York is now the center of crypto

Happy Monday, everyone, and welcome to the daily edition of the Fortune Crypto (formerly The Ledger) newsletter. I spent a good part of last week at the Mainnet conference in Manhattan, and came away with several thoughts. The first is that, even in the depths of crypto winter, the industry...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin think tank: Reject CBDCs and look to BTC and stablecoins instead

United States think tank Bitcoin Policy Institute is calling for the United States to reject central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and look to Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins as alternatives. In a white paper shared on Tuesday, authors including Texas Bitcoin Foundation executive director Natalie Smolenski and former Kraken growth lead...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Italy’s Satispay raises €320M at a €1B+ valuation with backing from Block, Tencent and more for its indy payment network

The Milan-based startup — which currently has 3,000,000 consumers and 200,000 merchants (both SMBs and larger retailers) among its users — has raised €320 million ($305 million as of today, based on the current uber-strong dollar). CEO and co-founder Alberto Dalmasso confirmed to us that this Series D catapults the company’s valuation to over €1 billion (at present, around $955 million).
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Crypto Lender Nexo Stays Ahead of Regulators With Minority Stake In Summit National Bank

Crypto lender Nexo recently acquired a minority stake in Summit National Bank. It's a traditional U.S. federal bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, like all U.S. banks. This move will help it expand its ability to serve the U.S. market, allowing Nexo to offer traditional financial services such as bank accounts, lending and card services for retail and institutional customers. It also allows Nexo to combine these traditional services with crypto services.
PERSONAL FINANCE
financefeeds.com

Luxembourg’s regulator warns on false regulation of Crypto Capital Profits

The regulator of Luxembourg’s financial markets, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has warned that a firm claiming to be authorized under the name Crypto Capital Profits is in fact not licensed to carry out business from within its jurisdiction. According to a public advisory, the CSSF...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Genesis Sales, Trading Chief Ballensweig Joins Exodus From Crypto Lender

The exodus from Genesis Trading continued Wednesday as co-Head of Sales and Trading Matt Ballensweig announced his departure from the crypto lending desk, which lost hundreds of millions of dollars during this year’s crypto contagion. Ballensweig said in a tweet that he will remain an adviser to Genesis “for...
MARKETS
coinchapter.com

CRO plunges further as Crypto.com secures regulatory approval in France

Crypto.com has announced the approval of its operating license in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Additionally, CRO, the native token of Cronos Chain developed by Crypto.com, has not responded to the recent development. As of press time, the token is trading at $0.1098, which has...
WORLD

