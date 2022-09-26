ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Oliver Hurd — UPDATED

Infant Oliver Hurd, Silver Lake, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home in Silver Lake. Oliver was born May 9, 2022, in Warsaw, the son of Jared Hurd and Brittany Hyde. Oliver will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Brittany and his father, Jared, Silver Lake. He is also survived by his twin sister, Oaklynn; sisters, Aleavia Hurd, Aylah Hurd and Blakely Hyde; brother, Benson Bumbaugh; paternal grandparents, Christopher (Geri) Hurd and Julie (Larry) Walk; maternal grandparents, Jay Hyde and Regina Hyde; paternal great-grandparents, Roy Monroe and Earl Shepherd; maternal great-grandparents, Bonnie Hurd and Rita and Charles Hyde; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
SILVER LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Floyd ‘Butch’ Newcomer

Floyd S. “Butch” Newcomer, 71, Leo, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Nov. 14, 1950, in Goshen. On June 16, 1973, he married Pamela Fifer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Rosy (Kyla Gresley) Newcomer; four...
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alice Balmer — PENDING

Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, Warsaw, formerly of Akron and Rochester, died at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. The arrangements are currently pending with Hartzler Funeral Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joe Arthur Osborn

Joe Arthur Osborn, 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He married Joyce James on Oct. 3, 1971; she survives. He is also survived by his three sons, Greg (Stephanie) Osborn, Bill Osborn and Donny (Deena)...
WABASH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Plymouth, IN
City
Silver Lake, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
State
Virginia State
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Warsaw, IN
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Harold J. Schmidt — UPDATED

Harold J. Schmidt, 81 Plymouth, died Sept. 24, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 14, 1940. He married Patricia “Pat” Meehan on Jan. 30, 1965. He is survived by his children, Frank (Kerry) Schmidt, Lafayette, Marilyn Byers, Argos and Kevin...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

William ‘Bill’ Medley

William Russell “Bill” Medley, 63, North Manchester, died Sept. 26, 2022. Bill was born March 20, 1959. He married Donna McKenzie on Sept, 28, 1985; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aaron C. Medley, Indianapolis; brother, Joe (April) Medley, Fort Wayne; and...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kelly Lee Peterson

Kelly Lee Peterson, 53, Culver, died Sept. 1, 2022, in Plymouth. Kelly was born Jan. 6, 1969. Kelly is survived by his three sons, one grandson, both parents, one sister, one half-brother, three stepsisters and one stepbrother. Odom Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ricky Scott Sitts — UPDATED

Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence in Burket. Ricky was born Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to the late Frank and Lois (Rusmisel) Sitts. He was a 1980 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. He furthered his education at Purdue University. He attained an associate degree in electronic engineering.
BURKET, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Cubs#Millers Merry Manor#Plymouth High School#Butterfly Records#Lakeview Liquors#The Animal Welfare League#Kosciusko Co#Pierceton
inkfreenews.com

Carl Ernest Favorite

Carl Ernest Favorite, 99, rural Roann, died at 6:44 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born Aug. 13, 1923. He married Gladys Jeffries on Aug. 5, 1951; she died March 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Ronald) Willour, Indianapolis; two daughters-in-law,...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Esther M. Cook

Esther M. Cook, 90, Heritage Point, Mishawaka, formerly of Hubbard Hill Retirement Village, died at 10:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born June 12, 1932. On July 22, 1968, she married James H. Boothe; he preceded her in death. She later married...
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Teresa A. Ortman

Teresa A. Ortman 69, Winamac, formerly of Rochester, died at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at her residence in Winamac. She was born June 22, 1953. On Sept. 8, 1990, she married Donald E. Ortman, and he survives in Winamac. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sherry (Charles)...
WINAMAC, IN
inkfreenews.com

Chris Allen DeMien

Chris Allen DeMien, 54, Millersburg, died at 8:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Nappanee. He was born July 14, 1968. Chris is survived by his fiancée, Pamela Penrod, Millersburg; stepchildren, Brook (Simon) Baumgartner, William Penrod and Nicholas Penrod; two grandchildren, Veronica and Evan Baumgartner; father, Glen DeMien, Collierville, Tenn; and two sisters, Heidi (Eric) Kolberg, Milford and Lori (Tom) Laughner, Collierville, Tenn.
MILLERSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Larry M. Urbin

Larry M. Urbin, 69, Rochester, died at 5:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Beacon-Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Larry Max Urbin was born July 24, 1953. On March 2, 1996, Larry married Brenda Sue Thomas; she survives. Larry is also survived by his children, James (Michelle) Clark, Indianapolis and Heather...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marjorie Fern Dunham

Marge Dunham, 86, Argos, died at 8:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence in Argos. Marjorie Fern was born Jan. 14, 1936. Marge and Lorraine D. Dunham were married Nov. 29, 1953; he survives. She is also survived by her four children, Ruth Reese (Larry), Rochester, Kevin (Kandi)...
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wayne M. Plante

Wayne M. Plante, 65, Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Culver, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Wayne was born Jan. 26, 1957. Wayne is survived by his mother, Joyce Plante, Culver; friend and caregiver, Andrea Bilsard Plante, Pensacola, Fla.; son, David Michael Plante, Elkhart; and seven grandchildren. Odom Funeral Home is in...
CULVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richmond A. Lyke

Richmond A. Lyke, 46, Rochester, died at 3:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He was born July 22, 1976. Survivors include his father, LeRoy E. (Nancy) Lyke, Plymouth; mother, Sue (Richard) Mayes, Lafayette; sons, Braxton, Steven and Ray Manning, all of Macy; sister, Rachel (fiance’ Solomon Peals) Orpurt, Elkhart; and brother, Rocky (companion Judel Norman) Lyke, Akron.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Katherine Sue Clark

Katherine Sue Clark, 83, North Manchester, formerly of Indianapolis, died at 9:19 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. She was born March 11, 1939. She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Chuck) Muncy, North Manchester. Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alice M. Lutz

Alice M. Lutz, 96, Culver, died Sept. 25, 2022, in Culver. Alice was born March 17, 1926. She married George Baker. She later married Don Lutz on Oct. 23, 1965; he survives in Culver. Alice is also survived by her son, Rick (Christine) Baker, Culver; stepson, Jens (Sue) Lutz, Blabenborough,...
CULVER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marie Holmgrain — UPDATED

Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Marie was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Chadron, Neb., the daughter of (the late) Joseph and Dorothy (Bacon) Blundell. Moving to Warsaw in 1972, she was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to family and friends and her community, volunteering through Kosciusko Co. Literacy and the KCH Auxiliary. She was a member at First United Methodist Church, the P.O.E. and Zerelda Reading Club and enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was also a voracious reader.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Tammi L. Williams

Tammi L. (Ort) Williams, 59, New Paris, died at 2:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Saturday, May 11, 1963. She married Robert E. Williams on Friday, July 29, 1983; he survives in New Paris. She is also survived by her...
NEW PARIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy