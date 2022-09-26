CLEMSON – Perhaps somewhat lost among the 86 offensive plays Clemson football ran last week in a 51-45 double-overtime victory was a 3-yard gain in the third quarter. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had just thrown a touchdown to tight end Davis Allen and the Tigers needed a 2-point conversion to tie the score against Wake Forest. Uiagalelei dropped back to pass, and the pocket collapsed. A defensive player wrapped himself around Uiagalelei's left leg and raised it in an effort to flip him to the ground.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO