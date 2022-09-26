ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

How Clemson football's critical 2-point play vs. Wake Forest almost got sacked

CLEMSON – Perhaps somewhat lost among the 86 offensive plays Clemson football ran last week in a 51-45 double-overtime victory was a 3-yard gain in the third quarter. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had just thrown a touchdown to tight end Davis Allen and the Tigers needed a 2-point conversion to tie the score against Wake Forest. Uiagalelei dropped back to pass, and the pocket collapsed. A defensive player wrapped himself around Uiagalelei's left leg and raised it in an effort to flip him to the ground.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
blufftontoday.com

Joe Cunningham rallies in Greenville and claims very close race for SC governor

Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham held a rally Monday night in Greenville with other Democrats running for office to energize voters in the Upstate ahead of the November general election. While Cunningham spoke before a crowd of about 75 people inside country music concert venue Cowboy Up Greenville, his opponent, incumbent...
GREENVILLE, SC
blufftontoday.com

Why your SC DMV license decal, registration may be delayed and when you should receive it

South Carolina residents who recently paid their vehicle tax may face delays in getting a new registration card and license plate decal. A vendor for the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles recently ran out of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, "due to a supply chain issue," DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a Sept. 9 news statement.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy