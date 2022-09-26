Read full article on original website
ESPN's 'College GameDay' looks for Clemson football indoor options due to Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON, South Carolina — With Hurricane Ian expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to South Carolina on Saturday, ESPN is considering indoor options for its "College GameDay" program. The broadcast is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET until noon at Bowman Field on Clemson's campus, but could be...
How Clemson football's critical 2-point play vs. Wake Forest almost got sacked
CLEMSON – Perhaps somewhat lost among the 86 offensive plays Clemson football ran last week in a 51-45 double-overtime victory was a 3-yard gain in the third quarter. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had just thrown a touchdown to tight end Davis Allen and the Tigers needed a 2-point conversion to tie the score against Wake Forest. Uiagalelei dropped back to pass, and the pocket collapsed. A defensive player wrapped himself around Uiagalelei's left leg and raised it in an effort to flip him to the ground.
NC State football vs. Clemson is most important game of Dave Doeren's tenure
RALEIGH — Dave Doeren didn't want to step on the past. When considering the upcoming matchup against No. 5 Clemson, the NC State football coach stopped short of calling it the most important game in program history despite the circumstances surrounding it. "I'll let you guys figure that out,"...
NC State football's Dave Doeren expresses travel concerns to Clemson with Hurricane Ian looming
RALEIGH — NC State football coach Dave Doeren expressed his concerns Monday about potential travel issues before Saturday's game against Clemson as Hurricane Ian makes its way towards landfall. The hurricane is expected to arrive on the Florida coast sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning. It could travel...
Joe Cunningham rallies in Greenville and claims very close race for SC governor
Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham held a rally Monday night in Greenville with other Democrats running for office to energize voters in the Upstate ahead of the November general election. While Cunningham spoke before a crowd of about 75 people inside country music concert venue Cowboy Up Greenville, his opponent, incumbent...
Why your SC DMV license decal, registration may be delayed and when you should receive it
South Carolina residents who recently paid their vehicle tax may face delays in getting a new registration card and license plate decal. A vendor for the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles recently ran out of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, "due to a supply chain issue," DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a Sept. 9 news statement.
