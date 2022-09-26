Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville author feels the spirit of publishing with her first novel, ‘Whiskey Love’
After three tries, a Nolensville resident has published her first novel through publishing house Wild Rose Press. Joy A. Smith has written other historical romances that did not make it to print but this book is being hailed a success by readers and the literary world. Her pen name is Joy Allyson and the book’s title is “Whiskey Love.”
WSMV
Complaint filed to remove Alderman, exposed for using racial slurs, from city council
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A complaint has been filed with a Sumner Count judge to force an alderman, exposed in a series of WSMV4 Investigations for repeatedly using racial slurs, to step down from Portland’s city council. But the complaint has nothing to do with Alderman Thomas Dillard’s racist...
Written public comments show strong opposition to Hillsdale charter schools
Written public comments submitted to the Public Charter School Commission reveal widespread opposition to the Hillsdale College-affiliated charter schools that are requesting permission to open.
Best private high schools in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious
Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Home Sale Prices In Nashville, Tennessee Have Gone Up Drastically
Nashville, Tennessee, is a popular city for music lovers, but the home prices have gone up drastically over the past five years. Here's the reason.
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
Middle Tennessee Man Saves Neighbors From Fiery Blaze
Derek Hales is being hailed as a hero after his quick actions helped save a mother and two children.
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
Couple's dream wedding postponed because of Hurricane Ian
Nashville couple Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan scheduled to be married this weekend in FL, but rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian.
With the potential for a bad flu season, Tennessee doctors recommend getting vaccinated early
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flu season is about to get underway, and doctors are warning it could be a rough year. "In the next couple of weeks, the window opens for when we start seeing cases," said Dr. Todd Rice, Medical Director of Medical Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "We haven't see a wave of active cases yet."
Haunted Nashville: The Ghost Of Hank Williams Seen At The Ryman Auditorium And The Streets Of Music City
On any given Friday or Saturday night, thousands of people pack the streets of Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, flowing in and out of the honky tonks, listening to the sounds of the bands from the windows on the street, or catching a show at the world-famous Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium.
Nashville Parent
Ghost Tours, Haunted Houses & More Spooky Fun in 2022
The spooky season of October is upon us in Middle Tennessee with haunted houses and other creepy attractions!. We’ve rounded up a list of not-so-scary tours and happenings appropriate for all ages. In addition, with your older kids in mind (ages 10+), we’ve put together a frightfully fun collection of haunted happenings this Halloween season.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
williamsonherald.com
Former Williamson County sheriff to join Highway Patrol colonel for Policy Talks
Policy Talks for the month of September will feature someone familiar to Williamson County residents as Williamson, Inc. hosts its monthly program Friday at Columbia State Community College in Franklin. Jeff Long, former sheriff of Williamson and current commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, will be...
williamsonherald.com
Area education group to hold Career Speed Networking event at Factory
The Educational Equal Opportunity Group Inc. will hold a Career Speed Networking program Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Factory at Franklin. This year’s theme is “Talent is everywhere, Opportunity is not!” The group aims to serve 200 high school students across Williamson County and the surrounding areas.
williamsonherald.com
New crosswalk connecting Page Middle, High School completed this week
Construction of a new crosswalk connecting Page Middle School and Page High School will conclude this week, ensuring students of both schools are safe when crossing Arno Road. During a site plan review of Page Middle School renovations at a 2019 Williamson County Planning Commission meeting, previous District 5 County Commissioner Beth Lothers raised the issue of sidewalks extending to Arno Road and the need for safe pedestrian connectivity between both Page schools.
