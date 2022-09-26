ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Coolest temps since April in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Let’s start with an update on Tropical Storm Ian. The storm made landfall yesterday at 2:05 PM central time and has caused catastrophic flooding across large parts of western Florida. Ian continues to move through the state of Florida and is now a Tropical Storm and is forecast to move back into the Atlantic this afternoon. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina are currently under tropical storm warning. Note: The video attached to this article was recorded before Ian weakened to a Tropical Storm.
Fire weather warning in effect for southeast La., parts of Miss.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of Southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are being told not to open burn Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to current weather conditions. According to the La. Office of State Fire Marshal, the US National Weather Service New Orleans Louisiana issued a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to a lack of rain, the drop in humidity that occurred overnight, and the expectation of increased winds due to the presence of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf.
Louisiana sends help to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Governor John Bel Edwards has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida. Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun. “Louisiana knows...
