SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Let’s start with an update on Tropical Storm Ian. The storm made landfall yesterday at 2:05 PM central time and has caused catastrophic flooding across large parts of western Florida. Ian continues to move through the state of Florida and is now a Tropical Storm and is forecast to move back into the Atlantic this afternoon. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina are currently under tropical storm warning. Note: The video attached to this article was recorded before Ian weakened to a Tropical Storm.

