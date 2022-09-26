Read full article on original website
Great fall weather continues in the ArkLaTex while Hurricane Ian brings devastation to Florida
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The beautiful and calm early fall weather isn’t going away anytime soon here in the ArkLaTex. In the tropics, Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida as a worst case scenario storm. Clear skies and quiet conditions remain tonight. Temperatures will cool down nicely again,...
Coolest temps since April in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Let’s start with an update on Tropical Storm Ian. The storm made landfall yesterday at 2:05 PM central time and has caused catastrophic flooding across large parts of western Florida. Ian continues to move through the state of Florida and is now a Tropical Storm and is forecast to move back into the Atlantic this afternoon. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina are currently under tropical storm warning. Note: The video attached to this article was recorded before Ian weakened to a Tropical Storm.
Fire weather warning in effect for southeast La., parts of Miss.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of Southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are being told not to open burn Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to current weather conditions. According to the La. Office of State Fire Marshal, the US National Weather Service New Orleans Louisiana issued a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday, Sept. 27, due to a lack of rain, the drop in humidity that occurred overnight, and the expectation of increased winds due to the presence of Hurricane Ian in the Gulf.
Louisiana sends help to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Governor John Bel Edwards has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida. Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun. “Louisiana knows...
Shreveport organization collecting supplies for Floridians as Hurricane Ian approaches
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Florida residents bracing for Hurricane Ian, an organization in the ArkLaTex is preparing to lend a hand. Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is collecting supplies that will be shipped to Florida this week. “We are going to be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, and clothes,” Keith...
Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigate Webster Parish man’s death
KSLA — Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigated the death of a Webster Parish man Monday, Sept. 26 and believe it is related to the 67-year-old Heflin resident open burning on his property. His death is the fifth this year in Louisiana attributed to open burning accidents, according...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas authorities said Monday (Sept. 26) they are working with the New Orleans Police Department to locate a missing junior high school teacher whose car was found this week in the city. Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman’s office said the husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported...
Dept. of Education proposing a plan to curb the literacy crisis in K-4 students
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The numbers may be trending upward. 2022 LEAP scores show signs of improvement and promise of a possible rebound. Students in K-4th grade are still testing significantly behind the average literacy rates. According to parents and educators, this has become a crisis. State Superintendent Dr....
