Man accused of kidnapping Wagener woman arrested outside of Columbia
A man wanted in the disappearance of a Wagener woman was arrested by police officers in West Columbia.
Columbia man in moving car killed in shooting, Lexington County sheriff says
A Columbia man was killed and his brother was injured when they were shot while driving in Lexington County late Saturday night, the sheriff’s department said. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday in a news release.
Boyfriend arrested in West Columbia: Where is Krystal Anderson?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty days. That’s how long an Aiken County woman and mother of four has been missing. Wednesday night, the case took a major turn with her boyfriend arrested. It’s a timeline full of mystery and frustration. Some say it doesn’t add up. Krystal...
Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died after a crash on Highway 176 in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:55 p.m., 10 miles west of Holly Hill, according to troopers. A car was traveling west on 176 and while the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, the...
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say more than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina. Investigators say the sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday. Investigators say...
Former inmate arrested after doing donuts on lawn at SC Department of Corrections, crashing into entrance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former inmate took a little joy ride Monday night on the lawn of the at the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to officials, Ryan Turner was arrested after doing donuts on the lawn and driving into the front steps of the Department of Corrections' main building in Columbia.
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
No credible threat to Sumter County schools, says sheriff’s office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know that a potential threat to Sumter schools is not credible. Investigators have been investigating some photos that contained firearms with captions that related to threats toward schools. According to investigators, the photos were...
"A huge issue": Police, residents fed up with reckless UTV drivers
PELION, SC (WACH) — A teen and four children were all rushed to the hospital after the utility vehicle they were in flipped in Lexington County. Troopers say a 19-year-old was driving a John Deere utility vehicle along Windy Wood Road. Four other children were with them. When the teen tried to turn onto Scrub Oak Road the vehicle overturned. All five were sent to the hospital.
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
Man killed, deputy wounded in South Carolina shootout
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
One dead, one hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A male suspect was pronounced dead on the scene and a female victim was taken to a nearby hospital after a domestic disturbance on Leslie Drive. Today, around noon the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple calls about a domestic disturbance situation on Leslie Drive in Rembert.
Thousands of Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Seized in Traffic Stop
Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Organized Crime and Narcotics (OCN) Unit have seized thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills during a recent traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a Texas couple. Prior to being transferred into federal custody, both suspects were housed at the Alvin S....
City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to reports of a collision on Ferry Road near Flagstone Way. According to highway patrol, a collision occurred involving a school bus and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma. The incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials...
Man dies after falling from convention center balcony while running from police, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A man is dead after he fell from a balcony at a South Carolina convention center while running from police. The fatal fall happened early Saturday morning at the Columbia Convention Center. According to the Cayce Police Department, around 1:30 a.m., an officer noticed...
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?. Lt. Danielle McCord recently was presented the Order of the Palmetto from...
Fallen Officer: South Carolina police department announces passing following training exercise
A South Carolina community is in mourning after the loss of a police officer. The Columbia Police Department says one of its police officers passed away Saturday. The department says Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. According...
