Columbia, SC

AOL Corp

Columbia man in moving car killed in shooting, Lexington County sheriff says

A Columbia man was killed and his brother was injured when they were shot while driving in Lexington County late Saturday night, the sheriff’s department said. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday in a news release.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died after a crash on Highway 176 in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:55 p.m., 10 miles west of Holly Hill, according to troopers. A car was traveling west on 176 and while the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say more than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina. Investigators say the sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday. Investigators say...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
#Shooting#Violent Crime
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

No credible threat to Sumter County schools, says sheriff’s office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know that a potential threat to Sumter schools is not credible. Investigators have been investigating some photos that contained firearms with captions that related to threats toward schools. According to investigators, the photos were...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"A huge issue": Police, residents fed up with reckless UTV drivers

PELION, SC (WACH) — A teen and four children were all rushed to the hospital after the utility vehicle they were in flipped in Lexington County. Troopers say a 19-year-old was driving a John Deere utility vehicle along Windy Wood Road. Four other children were with them. When the teen tried to turn onto Scrub Oak Road the vehicle overturned. All five were sent to the hospital.
PELION, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
columbiapd.net

Thousands of Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Seized in Traffic Stop

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Organized Crime and Narcotics (OCN) Unit have seized thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills during a recent traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a Texas couple. Prior to being transferred into federal custody, both suspects were housed at the Alvin S....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SCHP responds to Lexington County bus collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to reports of a collision on Ferry Road near Flagstone Way. According to highway patrol, a collision occurred involving a school bus and a 2010 Toyota Tacoma. The incident occurred around 4:23 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?. Lt. Danielle McCord recently was presented the Order of the Palmetto from...
COLUMBIA, SC

