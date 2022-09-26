Read full article on original website
Related
Sea Coast Echo
Hancock History: The Book Woman of Turtle Skin Creek
Louise Crawford (1880-1965) was the founder of the Hancock County Library System. Louise, a native of Vernon, Indiana, moved to Bay St. Louis in 1912 and lived with her father and brother on Citizen Street. She worked for the L & N Railroad and later the American Red Cross. During the Depression Louise was inspired by the Works Projects Administration (WPA) to establish a library system in sixteen towns in the county. She was known around the county as “Miss Weesie” and was perhaps the most important community booster during that time frame.
Sea Coast Echo
Cruisin’ kicks off a month of celebrations in Hancock County
The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast is scheduled to begin this Sunday, Oct. 2, but it’s just the first major event in a month full of celebrations in Hancock County this October. “Cruisin’ is coming up and Mopar Day in the Bay, and then there’s a new festival...
Sea Coast Echo
Anthony (Tony) Trapani III
His brothers say he was their mother’s favorite. As the oldest of three boys, they were all a source of pride and joy for her. And when Anthony (Tony) Trapani III passed away at the young age of 58, it was the same day his mother had passed 19 years ago.
Comments / 0