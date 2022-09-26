Louise Crawford (1880-1965) was the founder of the Hancock County Library System. Louise, a native of Vernon, Indiana, moved to Bay St. Louis in 1912 and lived with her father and brother on Citizen Street. She worked for the L & N Railroad and later the American Red Cross. During the Depression Louise was inspired by the Works Projects Administration (WPA) to establish a library system in sixteen towns in the county. She was known around the county as “Miss Weesie” and was perhaps the most important community booster during that time frame.

