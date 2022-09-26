Read full article on original website
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wednesday's game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season.
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
Did Dodgers just reverse course on Tony Gonsolin with injury update?
On Sunday, when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about Tony Gonsolin’s progress in the right-hander’s return from a forearm strain, he said it was encouraging. However, Roberts then added Gonsolin would only be able to be stretched out to four innings if all went as planned.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Reds vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Reds-Pirates prediction and pick, laid out below. Cincinnati has endured a...
Red Reporter
Active roster 2022 Cincinnati Reds who deserve to be active roster 2023 Cincinnati Reds
There are two very important peripheral points worth noting before we go any deeper with this topic. First, and foremost - the current Cincinnati Reds roster is in absolute shambles. He’s hurt, you’re hurt, they’re hurt, they’re all hurt. The current active roster is in no way indicative of what the Reds active roster could be, or should be, in a more perfect world. Life is pain though, folks.
numberfire.com
Angels send Mickey Moniak to the bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Moniak will take a break after Jo Adell was picked as Tuesday's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 63 batted balls this season, Moniak has accounted for a 7.9% barrel rate and...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Luis Robert: White Sox '100 Percent' Need to Re-Sign Jose Abreu
Should the Chicago White Sox bring back Jose Abreu in 2023? It's been a hot topic among fans, media, and now players. When pressed on the subject Wednesday, outfielder Luis Robert gave a resounding answer. The White Sox are in a tough position when it comes to Abreu. The veteran...
numberfire.com
Reds' Mike Siani (head) sidelined for Wednesday matinee
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Mike Siani (head) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. What It Means:. Siani exited Tuesday's game in the eighth inning after injuring his head while attempting a diving catch. He passed concussion tests afterward,...
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Yardbarker
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
• Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and should be back Monday. • Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow. • Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is ‘really battling through’; playing time will be dictated by pain.”. Julio Rodriguez is the...
Watch Aaron Judge’s mom, Roger Maris Jr. react to 61st home run
Aaron Judge’s mom and Roger Maris Jr. hugged after the New York Yankees star hit his 61st home run of the season. The sports world watched and waited to see when exactly Aaron Judge would hit his 61st home run of the season to tie the American League record. On Sept. 28, 2022, Judge sent a baseball into the left field bullpen Rogers Centre to record his 61st homer of the season.
FanSided
