3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate
The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate in Bend on Tuesday, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan offered different recollections of their shared...
Poll: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982
Christine Drazan leads her Democratic opponent in a decent race. Oregon voters may very well be able to elect their first Republican governor because the Nineteen Eighties, based on a ballot launched this week. Thirty-two p.c of Oregon voters say they’d vote for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, based on an...
Readers respond: Oregon voters get a say on guns in November
With the proliferation of guns and gun violence, it is time for Oregonians to enact sensible gun ownership legislation. Luckily, Oregon is the only state in the nation that will be able to vote for sensible gun legislation in November. We can vote for Measure 114 to enact sensible gun background checks, ownership requirements and limits on the size of multiple bullet magazines.
My view: Oregon voters should turn down ballot measure on guns
Columnist: The measure likely wouldn't survive a U.S. Supreme Court challenge and also isn't practical.Before Oregonians vote on Measure 114 on Nov. 8, they should know the truth about its actual effects before voting. So far, the "yes" campaign and their loyal lapdogs in the local media have been deceptive about its true effects. Measure 114 requires a permit to purchase, unlike any other constitutional right; I do not believe that it would survive a SCOTUS challenge due to the recent Bruen decision. (Editor's note: The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a June ruling in the case of...
Poll shows Oregon governor’s race tightens between Drazan, Kotek
Oregon will elect a new governor in November and the latest poll shows a close race underway between the Republican and Democrat in the contest.
The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor
Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are neck-and-neck in the three-way race for governor six weeks before the November election, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. About 32% of likely Oregon voters said they would vote for Drazan if the election were today, while 31% said...
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
Readers respond: A troubling headline
The story in the Sept. 21 print edition of The Oregonian headlined “Dems’ midterm hopes pinned on abortion” noted the “unprecedented amount of money” Democrats are spending to advocate abortion rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. How sad that killing unborn babies is now viewed as a winning issue.
Tina Kotek’s Personal Opinion Shouldn’t Supersede Oregon’s Laws
Tina Kotek wants the job of Oregon Governor. That should scare you half to death. Consider Kotek’s position on the death penalty. Over the weekend, I saw that all three candidates asked about Oregon’s voter approved capital punishment. Democrat Governors…Kitzhaber the corrupt, and Kate the incompetent…declared a moratorium...
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty
For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
Oregon to receive first-in-nation Medicaid funding for food and housing
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is the first state in the US to receive federal approval and funds to strengthen its health care program over the next five years after an agreement with a federal agency was reached on Wednesday, Oregon health officials said. The Oregon Health Plan -- Oregon’s specialized...
A Landlord In Portland Has Increased The Rents Of Low-income Renters By Nearly 50 Percent
Senate Bill 608, which concerns rent regulation in the state of Oregon, states that landlords of new construction buildings in which the certificate of occupancy was given less than 15 years ago may raise rents annually above the limit allowed by the state. In a time when there is a housing crisis across the state, this helps incentivize developers to build more homes by providing an incentive.
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
See the former jobs of the governor of Oregon
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Oregon using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
Housing crisis affects those fleeing domestic violence in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Domestic Violence Service Providers in Oregon say housing is one of the biggest unmet needs for those fleeing abuse. "The housing crisis has really had an impact on victims and survivors of violence. Being able to access housing can be incredibly difficult," said Jayne Downing, Executive Director of the Center for Hope and Safety in Salem.
