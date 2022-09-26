ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
Wbaltv.com

Tony shows how, when remnants of Ian will impact Maryland

Ian made landfall around 3:05 p.m. as a major hurricane with 150 mph winds, bringing catastrophic impacts to southwestern Florida. Hurricane warnings are in place across parts of the state as residents are ordered to evacuate. Life-threatening storm surge will impact the Florida west coast as well as the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sunny and chilly here in Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie is watching Hurricane Ian as it makes it way towards Florida as it is sunny and cooler here in Maryland. Expect it to be sunny and breezy over the next couple of days with temps in the upper 60's. The rain from Ian will not hit this area until this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Wbaltv.com

Hurricane Ian's eyewall moving ashore as Category 4 storm

Meteorologist Ava Marie says that Hurricane Ian is making landfall in Florida bring a potential storm surge as high as 18 feet. Here in Maryland we are having a sunny, breezy day with temps in the low 70's. It will be cool and cleat until the weekend when we will...
FLORIDA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’

Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
WTOP

Fall colors emerging in Western Maryland

It’s the point in the autumn season where leaf peepers dust off their cameras and plan trips to find the best fall foliage in Maryland and Virginia. The color is starting to come alive in Western Maryland, and the upcoming pattern is the perfect recipe for vibrant foliage. The...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild temps Saturday, a fine start to the weekend

BALTIMORE-- It is, weather-wise, a fine start to the weekend. The headline for today is "milder, nice."  There is a cold front out to our West that will bring us some showers later tomorrow, though clouds ahead of the front will begin to stream into the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon. And behind that front we will see some cooler temps, the low 70's, as we move into next week.  But today we begin a two day mild up, or if you prefer a warm up. Both are correct. Yesterday our high was 69°, today our forecast high is 73°, tomorrow bump the forecast high up to 78°. Our averages are now 77° dayside, 56° overnight.  The tropics are active.  Just as we are saying goodbye to Fiona we will say hello to Ian. (Since Fiona we have had two named storms that have not played into the Western Atlantic, Gaston and Hermine.) Ian is expected to slide up the West coast of Florida as, potentially, a Cat 1. By NEXT weekend his remnants could bring us clouds and rain. We will watch this closely over the next few days.  Enjoy your Saturday. Have fun and be safe!     Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Videos show preparations for, impact of Hurricane Ian

After tearing through Cuba as a major hurricane and leaving 1 million without electricity, Hurricane Ian is now headed for Florida. Video above: Osceola County residents prepare, pack sandbag locations. Forecasts predict that Hurricane Ian will strengthen into a Category 4 storm by the time it hits Florida, where 2.5...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

AAA hopes expanded 'Move Over' law makes Maryland roads safer

A new Maryland law takes effect this weekend that requires motorists to move over when any vehicle is on the side of the road displaying hazards or flares. The state's newly expanded "Move Over" law takes effect Saturday, and officials with AAA said it will save lives. "We certainly hope...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Wicomico County Emergency Services closely monitoring Hurricane Ian,

SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico County Office of Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, which is expected to disrupt weather patterns in Delmarva this weekend. Though the hurricane will not be making a second landfall over the Delmarva Peninsula, the event is expected to bring moderate flooding and rain over a period of time throughout the day.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New '227' area code coming to parts of Maryland

The Maryland Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced 227 will be the new area code in the same geographic area currently served by the 240 and 301 area codes. The commission voted in August to approve a petition filed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which is the neutral third-party entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy