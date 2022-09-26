Read full article on original website
CBS News
Maryland Weather: Bright & cool Wednesday, Hurricane Ian remnants expected this weekend
BALTIMORE -- A bright and cool fall day is underway here at home as we watch extremely dangerous Category Four Hurricane Ian take aim at the Florida Peninsula. We will likely see impacts here in Maryland from Ian by the weekend but nothing like what our friends in Florida are dealing with.
Wbaltv.com
Tony shows how, when remnants of Ian will impact Maryland
Ian made landfall around 3:05 p.m. as a major hurricane with 150 mph winds, bringing catastrophic impacts to southwestern Florida. Hurricane warnings are in place across parts of the state as residents are ordered to evacuate. Life-threatening storm surge will impact the Florida west coast as well as the Florida...
Here is how Ian will impact Virginia
Our weather will be quiet Thursday. Rain will move in from the south Friday, and it will be a very wet weekend.
Wbaltv.com
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sunny and chilly here in Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie is watching Hurricane Ian as it makes it way towards Florida as it is sunny and cooler here in Maryland. Expect it to be sunny and breezy over the next couple of days with temps in the upper 60's. The rain from Ian will not hit this area until this weekend.
Wbaltv.com
Hurricane Ian's eyewall moving ashore as Category 4 storm
Meteorologist Ava Marie says that Hurricane Ian is making landfall in Florida bring a potential storm surge as high as 18 feet. Here in Maryland we are having a sunny, breezy day with temps in the low 70's. It will be cool and cleat until the weekend when we will...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders stay connected to families in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian
Some Marylanders are attempting to stay in touch with loved ones affected by Hurricane Ian. The storm may be 1,000 miles away, but the minds of some in the Mid-Atlantic are with their family members in Florida. Some having to evacuate, while others hunker down. Flooding and strong winds hit...
WTOP
Fall colors emerging in Western Maryland
It’s the point in the autumn season where leaf peepers dust off their cameras and plan trips to find the best fall foliage in Maryland and Virginia. The color is starting to come alive in Western Maryland, and the upcoming pattern is the perfect recipe for vibrant foliage. The...
Wbaltv.com
Vacationers, residents flee Florida, arrive at BWI-Marshall ahead of Hurricane Ian
LINTHICUM, Md. — Florida flights to Baltimore either arrived early or were canceled Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. For some travelers, fierce wind helped them decide to leave Florida as quickly...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders trained in disaster response are in Florida for Hurricane Ian
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Marylanders are among the experts on the ground in Florida who are trained in disaster response and rescue. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Many of the disaster volunteers are highly trained experts who,...
Maryland Weather: Mild temps Saturday, a fine start to the weekend
BALTIMORE-- It is, weather-wise, a fine start to the weekend. The headline for today is "milder, nice." There is a cold front out to our West that will bring us some showers later tomorrow, though clouds ahead of the front will begin to stream into the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon. And behind that front we will see some cooler temps, the low 70's, as we move into next week. But today we begin a two day mild up, or if you prefer a warm up. Both are correct. Yesterday our high was 69°, today our forecast high is 73°, tomorrow bump the forecast high up to 78°. Our averages are now 77° dayside, 56° overnight. The tropics are active. Just as we are saying goodbye to Fiona we will say hello to Ian. (Since Fiona we have had two named storms that have not played into the Western Atlantic, Gaston and Hermine.) Ian is expected to slide up the West coast of Florida as, potentially, a Cat 1. By NEXT weekend his remnants could bring us clouds and rain. We will watch this closely over the next few days. Enjoy your Saturday. Have fun and be safe! Marty B!
Hampton Roads prepares for possible severe weather but 'not expecting a direct hit' from Hurricane Ian
HAMPTON, Va. — City leaders across Hampton Roads are keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path. As with most storms, the main concerns are high winds, heavy rains, and flooding. Hampton City spokesperson Robin McCormick said city leaders are not expecting a direct hit from Ian, but...
Wbaltv.com
Videos show preparations for, impact of Hurricane Ian
After tearing through Cuba as a major hurricane and leaving 1 million without electricity, Hurricane Ian is now headed for Florida. Video above: Osceola County residents prepare, pack sandbag locations. Forecasts predict that Hurricane Ian will strengthen into a Category 4 storm by the time it hits Florida, where 2.5...
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Wbaltv.com
AAA hopes expanded 'Move Over' law makes Maryland roads safer
A new Maryland law takes effect this weekend that requires motorists to move over when any vehicle is on the side of the road displaying hazards or flares. The state's newly expanded "Move Over" law takes effect Saturday, and officials with AAA said it will save lives. "We certainly hope...
WGAL
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Emergency Services closely monitoring Hurricane Ian,
SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico County Office of Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, which is expected to disrupt weather patterns in Delmarva this weekend. Though the hurricane will not be making a second landfall over the Delmarva Peninsula, the event is expected to bring moderate flooding and rain over a period of time throughout the day.
Wbaltv.com
New '227' area code coming to parts of Maryland
The Maryland Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced 227 will be the new area code in the same geographic area currently served by the 240 and 301 area codes. The commission voted in August to approve a petition filed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which is the neutral third-party entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
