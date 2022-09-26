Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Douglas County sets property tax rate, likely costing homeowners more money
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County homeowners will likely be paying more money next year for county services. The board of commissioners voted on Tuesday 5-1 to not change the tax levy. The rate will stay at 0.29559, a rate that has stayed steady for several years. That means property...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Doane breaks ground on new president's home
CRETE, NE — A university in southeast Nebraska will soon have a new space for its leader to live. Wednesday, Doane broke ground on a new president's residence. The school says there will also be an event space included on the grounds. "This is going to be a community-type...
klkntv.com
‘We’re going to continue to fight this’: Native group in legal battle with City of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In April, the Lincoln City Council members voted to rezone an area near Wilderness Park to build a 500-home development. Now, the city and the Niskithe Prayer Camp is in a legal battle over the controversial plans. “Native people have been continually pushed aside for,...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha city officials preparing to consider license agreement with Google Fiber
OMAHA, Neb. -- Google Fiber appears one step closer to coming to Nebraska's largest city. In an announcement last month, Google Fiber stated that it was planning on coming to Nebraska, with Omaha expected to be added to the growing number of cities offering its high-speed internet service to residential and small business customers.
WOWT
HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition of Paradise Lakes delayed
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Recovery of a flood-damaged Bellevue neighborhood is on hold. City officials say a lien on the old Paradise Lakes community is causing the delay. The hold-up is possibly preventing a chance for some families to find affordable housing in the area. Paradise Lakes was completely destroyed when flood waters ran through the neighborhood in 2019. What were once homes to dozens of families sat empty for almost a year.
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suspected in western Iowa high school fire
SIDNEY, Iowa – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest in connection with a restroom fire at the Sidney High School on Sept. 21. The fire was contained by staff and fire crews after an estimated $8,500 in damage. Classes resumed a short time later. The juvenile...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections ‘touts’ hiring successes amid reports of shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier in September, an annual report on Nebraska’s prison system pointed out several critical staffing vacancies at state facilities. And less than two weeks later, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services “touted” its success in hiring new staff members in a Tuesday press release.
News Channel Nebraska
Metro official's stormy summer ends quietly
A personally somewhat stormy summer for a top Omaha city official appears to be ending quietly. City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson's ex-boyfriend had planned to seek a second protection order against Johnson after a judge threw out the first order. But nearly two months have passed, no new order is being...
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
News Channel Nebraska
Judge seeks convict's treatment for 'cannabis disorder'
FALLS CITY – Ty Larson, 25, of Falls City was sentenced to 30 months probation Tuesday for delivery of marijuana and possession of money during a drug crime in October of 2021. Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel and Defense Attorney Dylan Handley agreed that Larson suffers from “cannabis...
Juvenile arrested in connection to arson at Sidney High School
Investigation determined the fire was intentionally set. On Sunday, deputies arrested a juvenile for 1st Degree Arson, a Class B Felony.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman convicted in Lancaster County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman initially sentenced on a burglary conviction has gone missing from a correctional facility in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services issued an alert Wednesday night after Danielle Zelazny was reported missing from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. According to NDCS, Zelazny was was in downtown Lincoln for an appointment when she disappeared from authorities.
Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha
OMAHA — Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex. A spokesman for Community Health Development Partners told the Nebraska Examiner that there’s a chance the “Intersections” campus could move on, perhaps in some smaller form, elsewhere […] The post Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
bellevue.net
Bellevue Public Works Department Announces a Traffic Change for the Bellevue 36th Street Project
The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that traffic on 36th Street, between Bline Avenue and Leawood Drive, will be shifted to the new east lanes Tuesday, October 4th at 9 a.m. In addition to the traffic switch, the intersections of Lockbourne Drive and Granada Parkway will also be reopened.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
