Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on the west coast of Florida later today. As of 5:00 AM, the storm had intensified into a category 4 hurricane with winds as high as 140 mph. In a briefing on Tuesday, Jamie Rhone , Acting Director of the National Hurricane Center, said, "You can see a well defined hurricane with a clear eye. This is not what you want to see in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, but it's unfortunately unfolding as predicted."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO