James Harden, Joel Embiid give their thoughts on Sixers adding PJ Tucker
CAMDEN, N.J. — The reason the Philadelphia 76ers went out and added tougher players such as PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. is the team needed some better supporting players around their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The goals were obvious. They needed...
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Yardbarker
Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain
HOUSTON — Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon was all smiles during his first media day as a member of the Houston Rockets in September of 2016. Gordon was a newcomer who joined the Rockets as a free agent following an unsuccessful five-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. His goal was to play a vital role in helping the organization win its first NBA title since 1995.
Report: Jamal Crawford joining TNT, will replace Dwyane Wade as NBA analyst this season
TNT has found Dwyane Wade’s replacement. TNT has struck a deal with longtime guard Jamal Crawford to join the network’s NBA studio show on Tuesday nights this season, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Crawford will be in studio on Tuesday nights this season with...
NBA・
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Rockets take realistic approach to upcoming season
As the Rockets met with the media before leaving for Lake Charles to start training camp on Tuesday, they did so without stating any lofty goals or declaring the 2022-23 season a championship or bust campaign.
CBS Sports
Orlando Magic 2022-23 NBA preview: Watching Paolo Banchero & Co. develop will be fun to watch
Welcome to the honeymoon period in Orlando. The Magic have far better seasons ahead of them than what the 2022-23 campaign is likely to produce, but this group may never have a more fun year than the one they're about to embark upon. The all-out tank is over. There's a core in place that should be ready to win in a few years, but the fans understand that it's going to take time. For the next 18 months or so, losing is acceptable. What matters are highlights, development and vibes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
Rockets issue updated height, weight measurements for 2022-23 roster
In updated measurements ahead of Houston Rockets training camp, which opens Tuesday, Jalen Green has put on weight. Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. are among several players listed as taller than their previous measurements. Green, a second-year guard, is listed at 183 pounds for the...
Sixers 3 goals: James Harden has to be healthy, make everybody better
In this continuing series, Sixers Wire looks at the 20 players, per Sportrac, that comprise the Philadelphia 76ers roster — 18 under contract and the two players on two-way deals — and gives each three goals for the 2022-23 season. The new season begins on Oct. 18 and...
CBS Sports
Houston Rockets 2022-23 NBA preview: All eyes on Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun
As much as you want to see your team win, there's something comforting about a rebuild. Without the pressure of playoff seeding and championship expectations, you're content to sit back and watch the young talent develop before your eyes while the lottery balls pile up with every loss. The Houston Rockets have plenty of potential stars to keep an eye on, led by their top-three draft picks from the last two seasons, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., along with 22-year-old Kevin Porter Jr. and consummate fan favorite Alperen Sengun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA camps open; some go abroad, Spurs plan a trip to Uvalde
Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24.They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000 people that they’re not forgotten.The Spurs are planning what they’re calling a community impact event in Uvalde on Oct. 8; details are still being finalized, but it seems likely the entire team and Popovich will be making the 85-mile trip from San Antonio to the place where 21 people — 19 of them students — were killed at Robb Elementary School by a gunman four months ago.Popovich, a...
Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton discuss Rockets-Sixers connections
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers knew what they had to take care of when they began the offseason: They needed more two-way players and they needed toughness. They brought in PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and Montrezl Harrell to bolster the supporting cast around James Harden and Joel Embiid.
Even as rookie, Jabari Smith Jr. embracing vocal leadership role for Rockets
LAKE CHARLES, La. – As media members walked into the hallway of the Legacy Center at McNeese State University, a loud voice bellowed out above the on-court chatter and squeaking shoes that moved along the gymnasium floor. “I thought this was the NBA, we damn sure ain’t playing like...
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star
CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
NBA・
