Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
IGN
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars
The Evolving Stars Event in Pokemon GO is arriving, with the Protostar Pokemon, Cosmoem taking center stage. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the events runtime, and all the new and exciting activities and Pokemon that you'll encounter. Evolving Stars Event Runtime. The Evolving Stars event will run...
IGN
Marauders - Early Access Date Reveal Trailer
Marauders is headed to Steam Early Access on October 3, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this multiplayer looter shooter. Marauders is set in an alternative 1990s where The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialized to breaking point, and many have fled to the stars.
IGN
Genshin Impact - Collected Miscellany: Cyno: Path of the Lone Wolf Trailer
Learn more about Cyno in this Genshin Impact trailer, including the character's abilities like his exploration talent, elemental skills, and combat abilities. Whether it's the blazing sands, deep caves, wicked torrents, or steep cliffs...The General Mahamatra's footprints are everywhere. Because when it comes to doing his job, Cyno's persistence is as terrifying as his sense of humor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month
A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
IGN
Vampire Survivors Is Once Again the Most-Played Steam Deck Game in September 2022
For the second month in a row, Vampire Survivors has risen above the likes of Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to become the most-played Steam Deck game in September 2022. Valve shared the news on Twitter, confirming that Vampire Survivors, which is set to get its v1.0...
IGN
To the Raiders of Iki Island
This Record is found in Fune's Refuge, however it's located inside a Mongol ship that does not appear until Jin helps the Raiders take one as part of the Jin From Yarikawa Tale. Once you have, get onto the ship and head inside: along the left-hand side of the room (Starboard if you're a sailor) you can find the scroll under a drum hanging from the wall.
IGN
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Sakai Banner 22
The twenty-second Sakai Banner is located in the Nakajima Shrine, on the similarly-named island in the South-East of Iki. Enter the Shrine and, after running along a log you may need to pull down early on, you'll clamber over some rocks. In the lower area here will be a frog statue, with the banner sitting next to it.
IGN
Golden Slumber
Genshin Impact’s Golden Slumber World Quest is an important one to complete if you want to be able to fully explore the underground sections of the Sumeru desert. It’s a long one, but we do suggest getting it done as soon as possible, especially if you want to farm as many Scarabs as possible for Cyno.
IGN
True Ending Explained
The true ending to Immortality is unlocked after finding ten specific Secret Clips that are hidden within its three-part story. In this guide, you will find a breakdown that explains everything you need to know about the true ending to Immortality, including what happened to Marissa (The One) at the end of the game.
IGN
Game Scoop: 693: 10 Game Release Dates We’re Still Waiting For in 2022
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are looking at games still expected in 2022 that don't have release dates. Next-gen The Witcher 3, Need for Speed, Little Devil Inside, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
To Kichijuro Near the Crossroads in Yahata Forest
This Record of Iki is located in the Sheltered Campsite in Zasho Bay on the East coast of Iki. The Sheltered Campsite is the one on the rocky shore using an overturned ship hull as the main wall. If you started The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai Mythic Tale but haven't finished it, you'll be treated as hostile inside the town and cannot safely enter it until you complete the Tale.
IGN
Unwritten Tale - Captains Burial
The first tale can be found very early on in your quest, on the northern shore of Iki Island. Find the remains of the destroyed ship North of Sly Hunter's Forest on the beach. You'll very likely bump into this as you do the A Lost Friend Tale, as they're both done at the same location.
IGN
Candace Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace? Candace is a character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around.
IGN
The Lion's Pride
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories The Lion's Pride, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the...
IGN
Yamanekos Eyepatch
Yamaneko's Eyepatch is the "phantom" cosmetic that is only unlocked by completing the Bloodletting Tale, which itself requires you to complete the Troubled Waters Tale. Confusingly it is still tracked by the Guiding Wind and the yellow birds before that. Once you've completed Troubled Waters and Bloodletting, head to the...
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 30-October 3
The pile of mysteries, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for...
IGN
A Star is Made, Not Born
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories A Star is Made, Not Born, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to...
IGN
10 Best Horror Anime of All Time
As Halloween creeps ever closer there's never been a better time to revisit some of our favorite horror anime of all time. Though most people's minds probably go to live action gore fests when the spooky season comes around, anime has a smorgasbord of terrors to delight you with. Since the '60s, Japanese animators have been enchanting viewers with haunting myths. Often creating original stories or adapting terrifying manga tales, horror anime has become a powerhouse space for some of the most deranged, thoughtful, and unique genre storytelling.
Comments / 0