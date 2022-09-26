This Record is found in Fune's Refuge, however it's located inside a Mongol ship that does not appear until Jin helps the Raiders take one as part of the Jin From Yarikawa Tale. Once you have, get onto the ship and head inside: along the left-hand side of the room (Starboard if you're a sailor) you can find the scroll under a drum hanging from the wall.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO