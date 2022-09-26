Read full article on original website
Tulsa County DA stabbed in home; daughter arrested
TPD: Fatal crash caused by speed, likely impairment
TULSA, Okla. — A woman died and a man was injured on Tuesday after a crash near the Tulsa International Airport (TIA). Police said a car was on East Apache Street when it flipped onto airport property. A 53-year-old woman was killed in crash and a 41-year-old man was...
Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
News On 6
Man Shot, Killed By Homeowner During Reported Burglary Identified
Police identify man shot and killed by homeowner in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/2022 1:25 p.m.): Police identified 32-year-old Scotty Villines as the man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner Tuesday. Police said the homeowner was questioned and released by detectives. Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in midtown Tulsa. Police were called to a home Tuesday...
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates
TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
KTUL
Second suspect arrested from deadly Broken Arrow Expressway shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second suspect has been arrested from a deadly shooting that happened on the Broken Arrow Expressway in late July, according to police. Brandon Jefferson was arrested in late August for his connection to the murder and charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized After Serious Crash At Tulsa Intersection
A woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and another woman and three children were injured. Police said the wreck happened when their SUV broke down. It was being pushed through an intersection, just as the driver of a city truck was coming through the same area. Two of...
Police investigate man shot and killed in midtown Tulsa
News On 6
Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police
A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler back home after police say his daughter stabbed him earlier Tuesday
sapulpatimes.com
Crash on Hwy 117 overturns two vehicles, no severe injuries reported
Photos by Charles Betzler. Sapulpa Police and Emergency responders were dispatched Tuesday night at 7:32 pm to the scene of an injury accident on Highway 117, just west of Overlook Drive. Lt. Tyler Brogdon, the Night Supervisor who was in charge of the incident, told the Sapulpa Times that a...
Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
News On 6
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
Missing Wagoner County teen found safe
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (9/28/22 9:05 a.m.): The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Kenzie Stephens was found safe and returned to her parents. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Broken Arrow area, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
Search Continues For 2 Suspects In Tulsa Hookah Lounge Homicide
Tulsa Police are looking for two people wanted for the killing of a 17-year-old during a gun battle in May where police say more than 140 shots were fired. Currently, police say one of the three suspects is in custody. According to homicide investigators, 17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Injured in a Collision Trying to Avoid Hitting a Deer
One woman is injured in a personal injury collision on Hudson Lake Road this morning. OHP reports the accident happened at about 1:30am Wednesday approximately a tenth of a mile west of County Road 3001 approximately 4 miles north and 3 miles west of Bartlesville in Osage County. A 2013...
