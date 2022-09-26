The man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner during an alleged burglary on Tuesday has been identified by police. According to TPD, 32-year-old Scotty Villines died at the scene of the incident after police say he was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner told officers that Villines climbed through the back window and was inside the home when he shot him.

TULSA, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO