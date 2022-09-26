Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Man sentenced to 40 years for Virden murder
VIRDEN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Carlinville man who stabbed a Virden man to death in 2021 will spend decades behind bars. Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan J. Garrison announced on Wednesday that Dalton M.K. Obermark was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Obermark accepted a...
foxillinois.com
Double homicide suspect indicted on 8 counts of first degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The man who is the suspect in a double homicide in Sangamon County has been indicted on eight counts of first-degree murder and other felonies. A Sangamon County Grand Jury returned a 13-count indictment against Mark N. Crites, 23, on Wednesday. The charges are related...
foxillinois.com
Adam Lopez could be released from prison next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Adam Lopez will soon be up for parole. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Lopez has a projected parole date of October 26. Lopez, the former Springfield District 186 School Board President, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars in June 2021. He would have to serve at least 50% of that sentence.
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced to 5 years for Walmart burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man on Tuesday was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, IDOC, for burglary. Stephen M. Rexroad, 45, pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony burglary that happened at the Taylorville Walmart. Rexroad is getting credit for 646 days served.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police hold information session about police testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department held an information session about the police testing process on Monday. The information session was to help answer questions for those who are thinking about applying to the Springfield Police Academy. Springfield police officers walked through each of the exam portions...
foxillinois.com
Pana student in custody after threat against school, officials say
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Pana Police Department says a student who posted a threat to Pana Community Unit School Dist. No. 8 has been arrested for disorderly conduct. Officials say disorderly conduct is a Class 4 felony. We're told the student is 16 years old. Police say...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of fentanyl
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 30-year-old Shelbyville man is facing charges for possession of fentanyl. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says that on August 17, Scottie Bone knowingly and unlawfully possessed an amount of fentanyl other than as authorized in the controlled substances act. Officials say that Bone also...
foxillinois.com
Auburn man who killed woman with dump truck sentenced
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — An Auburn man arrested for driving under the influence and fatally hitting a woman has been sentenced. Bennie L. Jackon was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Bennie L. Jackson pleaded guilty on July 8 to charges of aggravated DUI,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois man wanted in 4 counties
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois man is wanted on charges in four counties. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger, of Jerseyville. We're told Krueger is wanted on multiple warrants out of Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Madison counties. Officials say he is...
foxillinois.com
More than 20 guns, ammunition found in Springfield vehicle search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after police say they found him hiding inside a building with two loaded handguns. Springfield Police were called around 12:19 a.m. Sunday to a business in the 2000 block of South 1st Street after a fire alarm went off. Police...
foxillinois.com
Man accused of stealing cigarettes, $20 from Walgreens
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are looking for the man responsible for stealing cigarettes and cash from a Walgreens store. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the store located at 1310 S. 5th St. Police say the man was seen by employees behind the counter, filling a...
foxillinois.com
Health officials encouraging residents to get new COVID-19 booster shot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new COVID-19 booster shot is out. Health officials are urging people to get it as those colder months start to settle in. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health started its rollout of the new COVID-19 booster shot earlier this month. It's encouraging people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
foxillinois.com
ALPLM to open lactation room
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a dedicated room for nursing mothers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The room will only be for nursing mothers who need to feed their babies and/or pump milk. It will be open to staff and guests. A...
foxillinois.com
Police: Shots fired, man attacked with baseball bat
Pana, Ill. (WICS) — The Pana Police Department says a man was attacked by someone with a baseball bat in Pana on Friday. We're told that at 12:51 p.m. the Pana Police Department received a call of a fight in progress at a parking lot near 4th and Oak Street.
foxillinois.com
Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
foxillinois.com
Suspicious person seen riding bike while carrying possible gun
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Pana Police Department is alerting the public about a possible suspicious person seen riding a bike while carrying some type of a long-gun strapped over their body. Police received two calls around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday about the suspicious person near North Hickory and Washington...
foxillinois.com
Take a walk through Oak Ridge Cemetery for 'Echoes of Yesteryear'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mary Alice Davis, president of the Sangamon County Historical Society, joins us in the studio to talk about the upcoming historical cemetery walk. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The event is free...
foxillinois.com
Candlelight vigil held for Pleasant Plains student
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — A candlelight vigil was held outside of HSHS St. John's Hospital Tuesday night for Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. Jayden has been hospitalized since collapsing at a Pleasant Plains football game against Riverton on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up for the vigil, which...
foxillinois.com
LLCC receives $5 million to expand training facilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) received a grant for $5 million. The grant will be used to expand emergency services, truck drivers, diesel technologies, and agriculture programs and facilities. The grant was awarded to LLCC by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. LLCC...
Comments / 0