Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Could this ‘attack-resistant’ glass stop the next school shooter?

With children across the country back in school, their safety is a top priority. The May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman walked inside an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers, has administrators across the nation looking at school safety — including northeast Florida’s largest school district: Duval County Public Schools.
UVALDE, TX
News4Jax.com

4 men suffering from gunshot wounds treated at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Tuesday of four men who walked in to a Jacksonville hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. to A Philip Randolph Boulevard near Union Street in reference...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Suspect in custody after shooting in San Souci neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the San Souci neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says round 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dean Road in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival, officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper hires private attorney in tampering case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks after being declared indigent, meaning unable to pay for legal representation, by a judge, the Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz has hired a private attorney. The performer, whose real name is Noah Williams, was arrested in early September for allegedly removing his ankle monitor,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Glynn County man found guilty of killing Waycross victim over meth dispute

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Waycross man has been found guilty by a Glynn County jury. According to a statement from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Ricky Darrell Morrow of Brunswick was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony roughly one year after the killing of 23-year-old Michael Allen Propes.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Mom questions protocol after daughter faces threats of violence at Duval Charter school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a student at a Duval County charter school is speaking out after she says her daughter was physically threatened by another student. The mom says she filed a police report because the school administration didn’t. She says it raises the question, what is the protocol for investigating bullying and threats made in schools?
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
STARKE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
