Student Told To Send Picture Of Herself Doing Homework In Bathtub: Parents
'We have been sending this homework assignment for years, and you’re the only one complaining about it.'
Could this ‘attack-resistant’ glass stop the next school shooter?
With children across the country back in school, their safety is a top priority. The May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman walked inside an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers, has administrators across the nation looking at school safety — including northeast Florida’s largest school district: Duval County Public Schools.
Police: Four shot during incident in Historic Eastside, 1 in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were shot during an incident in Jacksonville's Historic Eastside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says the victims range in age from teenagers to adults in their mid-40s. Three of them are expected to be OK, however, JSO says one in critical condition.
4 men suffering from gunshot wounds treated at Jacksonville hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Tuesday of four men who walked in to a Jacksonville hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. to A Philip Randolph Boulevard near Union Street in reference...
JSO: 2 shot, 1 in serious condition after shooting in Lackawanna neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was shot Monday night on Nolan Street. STORY: FPL prepares for Hurricane Ian, deploys workers throughout state to assist. According to detectives, officers were dispatched to the location and found two victim. A man in his 50s...
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
JSO: Suspect in custody after shooting in San Souci neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the San Souci neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says round 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Dean Road in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival, officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.
Jacksonville rapper hires private attorney in tampering case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks after being declared indigent, meaning unable to pay for legal representation, by a judge, the Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz has hired a private attorney. The performer, whose real name is Noah Williams, was arrested in early September for allegedly removing his ankle monitor,...
JSO: One dead after shooting in the Woodstock area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to the 2700 block of Sophia Street around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived they found a young man...
Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
Woman in serious condition after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Nolan Street around 10 p.m. they found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s...
Former Sheriff Mike Williams to return to Jacksonville law enforcement with FDLE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Sheriff Mike Williams is officially returning to law enforcement in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. As First Coast News first reported, Williams will take over as the Special Agent in Charge of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in the Jacksonville field office.
Nassau County issues evacuation order in response to Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian, Wednesday morning. The evacuation order is as of 8:00 a.m. Check the map below for evacuation zones in the county. It is unknown at this time when residents will be...
Glynn County man found guilty of killing Waycross victim over meth dispute
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Waycross man has been found guilty by a Glynn County jury. According to a statement from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Ricky Darrell Morrow of Brunswick was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony roughly one year after the killing of 23-year-old Michael Allen Propes.
Mom questions protocol after daughter faces threats of violence at Duval Charter school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a student at a Duval County charter school is speaking out after she says her daughter was physically threatened by another student. The mom says she filed a police report because the school administration didn’t. She says it raises the question, what is the protocol for investigating bullying and threats made in schools?
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accident
A GoFundMe has been created for a family whose 16-year-old Middleburg son is in the hospital with serious injuries and their 2-year-old daughter died after the children were struck Friday, Sept. 16 by a vehicle crossing State Road AA in South Ponte Vedra Beach near Vilano Beach.
JSO: Two shot, one seriously injured on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two were shot at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the 3000 block of Nolan Street, a male in his 50's was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries and a woman in her 20's was shot and had serious injuries, police said.
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
Vigils honors life of person who died in shooting outside Youngerman Circle motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends and family gathered during a vigil Friday night outside the Baymont by Wyndham on Youngerman Circle remembering Semaj Sincere Billingslea, who they said was found shot in the parking lot earlier in the week. On the night of the shooting, Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s...
