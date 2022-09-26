Read full article on original website
LLCC receives $5 million to expand training facilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) received a grant for $5 million. The grant will be used to expand emergency services, truck drivers, diesel technologies, and agriculture programs and facilities. The grant was awarded to LLCC by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. LLCC...
ALPLM to open lactation room
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a dedicated room for nursing mothers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The room will only be for nursing mothers who need to feed their babies and/or pump milk. It will be open to staff and guests. A...
Pleasant Plains sets homecoming parade for Friday
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Schools has picked Friday as the day it will hold its homecoming parade. The parade was originally planned for this past Sunday, but a serious medical emergency with a football player led to the school postponing the festivities. The homecoming parade will...
Architecture scavenger hunt taking place in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an architecture scavenger hunt in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) says it is their first one with AIA Illinois. To join the hunt go to 3 West Old State Capitol Plaza between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and pick...
Springfield Police hold information session about police testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department held an information session about the police testing process on Monday. The information session was to help answer questions for those who are thinking about applying to the Springfield Police Academy. Springfield police officers walked through each of the exam portions...
Candlelight vigil held for Pleasant Plains student
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — A candlelight vigil was held outside of HSHS St. John's Hospital Tuesday night for Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. Jayden has been hospitalized since collapsing at a Pleasant Plains football game against Riverton on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up for the vigil, which...
How to support the Susan G. Komen foundation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The popular walk to help those battling breast cancer is coming back to Springfield. The More Than Pink walk is Saturday.
Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
Health officials encouraging residents to get new COVID-19 booster shot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new COVID-19 booster shot is out. Health officials are urging people to get it as those colder months start to settle in. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health started its rollout of the new COVID-19 booster shot earlier this month. It's encouraging people...
Donating meals to countries in need
ADM teamed up with St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur for Feed My Starving Children MobilePack on Monday. The event is to help provide meals to children around the world who are facing malnutrition. ADM says this is the largest attended volunteer event and had over 200 people serve as...
Black Hawk, Early Learning Center evacuated after nearby gas leak
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students and staff at Black Hawk Elementary are now back in class after being evacuated Monday morning. District 186 officials say they were briefly evacuated due to a gas leak at the playground outside of the Early Learning Center. We're told the gas leak has...
Pleasant Plains shows support for Jayden Veesenmeyer
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Pleasant Plains community is rallying around a family after senior football player Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed at Saturday's football game. Pleasant Plains resident Randy Pinkerton says he was at Saturday night's game. He went out to support his grandson, who also plays on the football...
Central Illinois man wanted in 4 counties
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois man is wanted on charges in four counties. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger, of Jerseyville. We're told Krueger is wanted on multiple warrants out of Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Madison counties. Officials say he is...
Springfield police hosts "Coffee with a Cop" event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the Starbucks on North Dirksen Parkway. Coffee is provided, and you have the opportunity to ask the police any questions and discuss your concerns.
Jacksonville senior recovering from knee injury named scholar athlete of the week
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Jacksonville senior Meredith Gallo was named scholar athlete of the week by her school administration. Gallo is a J'Ette dance team member, cheerleader, and soccer player. She is now recovering from a major knee injury that will cause her to miss her whole senior athletic calendar.
Gold Star family members honored
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Families of those who have served for our county and were killed in the line of duty were honored on Sunday. Governor JB Pritzker signed a Gold Star Mother's Day Proclamation earlier this month to recognize the mothers who suffered the loss of their children in war.
Springfield man sentenced to 5 years for Walmart burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man on Tuesday was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, IDOC, for burglary. Stephen M. Rexroad, 45, pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony burglary that happened at the Taylorville Walmart. Rexroad is getting credit for 646 days served.
Road closures for Glenwood High School homecoming parade
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Drivers in Chatham are getting a heads up about traffic delays set for Wednesday evening. Chatham Police say there will be several road closures for the Glenwood High School Homecoming Parade. Closures will begin around 5:15 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m.
Take a walk through Oak Ridge Cemetery for 'Echoes of Yesteryear'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mary Alice Davis, president of the Sangamon County Historical Society, joins us in the studio to talk about the upcoming historical cemetery walk. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The event is free...
Pana student in custody after threat against school, officials say
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Pana Police Department says a student who posted a threat to Pana Community Unit School Dist. No. 8 has been arrested for disorderly conduct. Officials say disorderly conduct is a Class 4 felony. We're told the student is 16 years old. Police say...
