Springfield, IL

LLCC receives $5 million to expand training facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) received a grant for $5 million. The grant will be used to expand emergency services, truck drivers, diesel technologies, and agriculture programs and facilities. The grant was awarded to LLCC by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. LLCC...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ALPLM to open lactation room

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a dedicated room for nursing mothers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The room will only be for nursing mothers who need to feed their babies and/or pump milk. It will be open to staff and guests. A...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pleasant Plains sets homecoming parade for Friday

PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Schools has picked Friday as the day it will hold its homecoming parade. The parade was originally planned for this past Sunday, but a serious medical emergency with a football player led to the school postponing the festivities. The homecoming parade will...
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
Architecture scavenger hunt taking place in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an architecture scavenger hunt in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) says it is their first one with AIA Illinois. To join the hunt go to 3 West Old State Capitol Plaza between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and pick...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield Police hold information session about police testing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department held an information session about the police testing process on Monday. The information session was to help answer questions for those who are thinking about applying to the Springfield Police Academy. Springfield police officers walked through each of the exam portions...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Candlelight vigil held for Pleasant Plains student

PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — A candlelight vigil was held outside of HSHS St. John's Hospital Tuesday night for Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. Jayden has been hospitalized since collapsing at a Pleasant Plains football game against Riverton on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up for the vigil, which...
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Donating meals to countries in need

ADM teamed up with St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur for Feed My Starving Children MobilePack on Monday. The event is to help provide meals to children around the world who are facing malnutrition. ADM says this is the largest attended volunteer event and had over 200 people serve as...
DECATUR, IL
Black Hawk, Early Learning Center evacuated after nearby gas leak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students and staff at Black Hawk Elementary are now back in class after being evacuated Monday morning. District 186 officials say they were briefly evacuated due to a gas leak at the playground outside of the Early Learning Center. We're told the gas leak has...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pleasant Plains shows support for Jayden Veesenmeyer

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Pleasant Plains community is rallying around a family after senior football player Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed at Saturday's football game. Pleasant Plains resident Randy Pinkerton says he was at Saturday night's game. He went out to support his grandson, who also plays on the football...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois man wanted in 4 counties

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois man is wanted on charges in four counties. Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Devin Alan Krueger, of Jerseyville. We're told Krueger is wanted on multiple warrants out of Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Madison counties. Officials say he is...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Springfield police hosts "Coffee with a Cop" event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the Starbucks on North Dirksen Parkway. Coffee is provided, and you have the opportunity to ask the police any questions and discuss your concerns.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Gold Star family members honored

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Families of those who have served for our county and were killed in the line of duty were honored on Sunday. Governor JB Pritzker signed a Gold Star Mother's Day Proclamation earlier this month to recognize the mothers who suffered the loss of their children in war.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield man sentenced to 5 years for Walmart burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man on Tuesday was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, IDOC, for burglary. Stephen M. Rexroad, 45, pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony burglary that happened at the Taylorville Walmart. Rexroad is getting credit for 646 days served.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Road closures for Glenwood High School homecoming parade

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Drivers in Chatham are getting a heads up about traffic delays set for Wednesday evening. Chatham Police say there will be several road closures for the Glenwood High School Homecoming Parade. Closures will begin around 5:15 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m.
CHATHAM, IL
Take a walk through Oak Ridge Cemetery for 'Echoes of Yesteryear'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mary Alice Davis, president of the Sangamon County Historical Society, joins us in the studio to talk about the upcoming historical cemetery walk. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The event is free...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pana student in custody after threat against school, officials say

PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Pana Police Department says a student who posted a threat to Pana Community Unit School Dist. No. 8 has been arrested for disorderly conduct. Officials say disorderly conduct is a Class 4 felony. We're told the student is 16 years old. Police say...
PANA, IL

