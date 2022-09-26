Read full article on original website
Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
Pleasant Plains raising money for injured student's family
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains School District and the community are coming together to raise money for the family of an injured football player. Senior running back Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed on the sideline Saturday and was taken to the hospital. It happened during the Pleasant Plains football...
Pleasant Plains sets homecoming parade for Friday
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Pleasant Plains Schools has picked Friday as the day it will hold its homecoming parade. The parade was originally planned for this past Sunday, but a serious medical emergency with a football player led to the school postponing the festivities. The homecoming parade will...
ALPLM to open lactation room
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a dedicated room for nursing mothers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The room will only be for nursing mothers who need to feed their babies and/or pump milk. It will be open to staff and guests. A...
Champaign plants in need of new home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — If you're looking for new plants to fill your home there are some free ones available in Champaign County. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is holding a bring your own pot event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. They are giving away...
Pleasant Plains shows support for Jayden Veesenmeyer
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Pleasant Plains community is rallying around a family after senior football player Jayden Veesenmeyer collapsed at Saturday's football game. Pleasant Plains resident Randy Pinkerton says he was at Saturday night's game. He went out to support his grandson, who also plays on the football...
Champaign Park District hosts Halloween costume drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Park District will be hosting a Halloween costume drive to collect old Halloween costumes from the community. The drive began last Monday and will continue until Thursday, October 13. Then on October 15 all donated costumes will be given away at a costume drive.
Candlelight vigil held for Pleasant Plains student
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — A candlelight vigil was held outside of HSHS St. John's Hospital Tuesday night for Jayden Veesenmeyer and his family. Jayden has been hospitalized since collapsing at a Pleasant Plains football game against Riverton on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up for the vigil, which...
Architecture scavenger hunt taking place in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an architecture scavenger hunt in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) says it is their first one with AIA Illinois. To join the hunt go to 3 West Old State Capitol Plaza between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and pick...
3-on-3 chillifest tournament this weekend
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Time is running out to register for the Taylorville Chillifest 3-on-3 Tournament. Thursday at 5 p.m. is the final day to register to participate in the tournament. The tournament is taking place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest.
LLCC receives grant to expand technical training
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) has been awarded a $540,000 grant by the United States Department of Labor. The grant is part of $5 million designated for seven Illinois community colleges to expand career and technical training. Officials say that LLCC will use the funds...
Blue Mass held for first responders and their families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — First responders and their families were celebrated at a Blue Mass on Tuesday. Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois held the event at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield. Blue mass is celebrated annually for those employed in...
Take a walk through Oak Ridge Cemetery for 'Echoes of Yesteryear'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mary Alice Davis, president of the Sangamon County Historical Society, joins us in the studio to talk about the upcoming historical cemetery walk. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The event is free...
Gold Star family members honored
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Families of those who have served for our county and were killed in the line of duty were honored on Sunday. Governor JB Pritzker signed a Gold Star Mother's Day Proclamation earlier this month to recognize the mothers who suffered the loss of their children in war.
Springfield police hosts "Coffee with a Cop" event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the Starbucks on North Dirksen Parkway. Coffee is provided, and you have the opportunity to ask the police any questions and discuss your concerns.
Road closures for Glenwood High School homecoming parade
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Drivers in Chatham are getting a heads up about traffic delays set for Wednesday evening. Chatham Police say there will be several road closures for the Glenwood High School Homecoming Parade. Closures will begin around 5:15 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m.
Organization extends reach to help more youth find purpose
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Organization, Harm, Healing and Hope, or H3, mentors young people who have already been involved with gun violence is now expanding their resources to help more people. H3 now covers five pillars as an umbrella organization with different groups dedicated to fulfilling them: counseling and...
Black Hawk, Early Learning Center evacuated after nearby gas leak
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students and staff at Black Hawk Elementary are now back in class after being evacuated Monday morning. District 186 officials say they were briefly evacuated due to a gas leak at the playground outside of the Early Learning Center. We're told the gas leak has...
Risks of mold growth after severe storms
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After recent severe storms this past weekend, homeowners and residents are looking to ensure all the wet weather didn't create a bigger problem: mold. Mold growth is a common occurrence following water damage left behind by storms. According to a local cleanup and restoration company,...
Coles County offers dial-a-ride, free gas cards to low income families
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Coles County residents can now get help catching a free ride. The Coles County Social Service Navigators have a program that offers Dial-a-Ride and free gas cards. Those who qualify will need to have a valid government-issued Photo ID and/or proof that they currently...
