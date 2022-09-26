Read full article on original website
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
South Texas Veterans Health Care System hosting Spinal Cord Injury Awareness event
SAN ANTONIO - September is Spinal Cord Injury Awareness month. In recognition, the South Texas Veterans Health Care System is inviting you to check out how they're helping veterans with these injuries. They're hosting an open house Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It'll be held at the Audie...
City wants your opinion on where to place nearly $16 million in public art in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - It's decision time for where the city should places dozens of pieces of public art across San Antonio. If you want a say in how millions of dollars in public money is used on art, now is the time to weigh in. The city wants to know...
Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109
SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
San Marcos facility recycles catalytic converters, advocates for action to quell theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas—Catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles nationwide—as many as 40 million annually. It's the part of your car that helps filter out toxic chemicals into less harmful emissions. But the value is in the precious metals found inside. Rhodium, palladium and platinum are in...
TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
Local collaboration preventing cyber attacks for nonprofits
Cyber security has become another way of protecting our important assets. "Whether you have an identity theft issue or ya know, they do ransomware- that can bring down a small business and also a not for profit," says Gabriela Cadena, the CEO of Southside First Economic Development Council. Southside First helps small businesses on the Southside of San Antonio offer numerous resources to excel.
As 10-year mark nears upgrades are being considered for SAPD officer's handguns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking to upgrade the handguns used by officers and said it will cost roughly $2,200,000. The upgrade is about a decade in the making. “It's part of the city budget, and we get new equipment for our officers every 10...
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
Ranking San Antonio's best schools
SAN ANTONIO - The website Niche has released its new list of the "best schools in the country," and a handful of San Antonio schools made the cut. The site says it comes up with its list by combining ratings from students, parents, and alumni, along with quantitative date. When...
Human remains found in Comal County belong to Schertz man missing since March 2021
SCHERTZ, Texas - Human remains recently found in Comal County were identified as those of Schertz man who went missing back in 2021. Schertz Police Department officials said that they were notified that the human remains belonged to Jacob Dubois, a missing person out of Schertz since March of 2021.
SeaWorld San Antonio's state-of-the-art flume coaster to make debut in 2023
SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio's new wild ride is coming in 2023. The San Antonio theme park unveiled Catapult Falls on Tuesday, the world's first launched flume coaster that combines the thrill of a roller coaster and the excitement of a water flume ride with an added touch. Riders...
Convicted burglar arrested again in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man previously convicted of burglary is back behind bars, allegedly for the same crime. 33-year-old Brandon Adams was charged with burglary of a building after police say he broke into an iStorage facility. According to arrest records, Brandon broke into the unit belonging to a 39-year-old...
Electrical fire destroys several small shacks behind South Side home, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters believe homemade electrical wiring may be the culprit that started a fire that destroyed several small buildings on the South Side. The fire started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Mission Road near East Southcross Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, there was a massive...
CPS customers will receive a credit based on their July 2022 electric usage
SAN ANTONIO – You can start expecting lower prices on your next energy bill starting in December. It’s due in part to a credit from the city of San Antonio as a part of the recent action by the city council. All active CPS Energy customers will receive...
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
Coffee Mate and Kahlua team up to introduce new non-alcoholic creamer
SAN ANTONIO - Here’s a new way to kick-start your day! Coffee Mate and Kahlúa are teaming up to introduce a new non-alcoholic Kahlúa and crème flavored creamer. It's inspired by the coffee liqueur used in some of the world’s favorite cocktails. Coffee Mate says it has notes of sweet cream, dark rum, and rich, roasted coffee.
This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Sea Island
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate Award features seafood with pizazz. It’s a family chain with seven locations and its roots run deep here in San Antonio. It’s a lobster extravaganza at Sea Island with serious seafood made by a family with Greek roots. They have seven locations but it’s the I-10 location that won this week’s award for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean and that’s no small accomplishment.
VIDEO: SAPD looking for suspect charged with aggravated assault at EZ-Wash
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man that shot multiple rounds at a victim on June 25 at 2:25 a.m. Police are trying to identify the man pictured in the video that shoots multiple rounds at the victim's car in the EZ-Wash parking lot at 4109 Gardendale Drive.
