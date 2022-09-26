ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
Oldest St. Phillip's College alumnus dies at 109

SAN ANTONIO - The oldest living alumnus of St. Phillip’s College and Alamo Colleges District, Ms. Gertha Lockett Murphy, passed away last Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 109-years-old. Murphy was born on May 20, 1913, in Goodwill, Texas, a rural community in Washington County. She was the daughter of farmers and the granddaughter of a former U.S. slave.
TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
Local collaboration preventing cyber attacks for nonprofits

Cyber security has become another way of protecting our important assets. "Whether you have an identity theft issue or ya know, they do ransomware- that can bring down a small business and also a not for profit," says Gabriela Cadena, the CEO of Southside First Economic Development Council. Southside First helps small businesses on the Southside of San Antonio offer numerous resources to excel.
San Antonio police search for wanted woman

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
Ranking San Antonio's best schools

SAN ANTONIO - The website Niche has released its new list of the "best schools in the country," and a handful of San Antonio schools made the cut. The site says it comes up with its list by combining ratings from students, parents, and alumni, along with quantitative date. When...
Convicted burglar arrested again in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A man previously convicted of burglary is back behind bars, allegedly for the same crime. 33-year-old Brandon Adams was charged with burglary of a building after police say he broke into an iStorage facility. According to arrest records, Brandon broke into the unit belonging to a 39-year-old...
Coffee Mate and Kahlua team up to introduce new non-alcoholic creamer

SAN ANTONIO - Here’s a new way to kick-start your day! Coffee Mate and Kahlúa are teaming up to introduce a new non-alcoholic Kahlúa and crème flavored creamer. It's inspired by the coffee liqueur used in some of the world’s favorite cocktails. Coffee Mate says it has notes of sweet cream, dark rum, and rich, roasted coffee.
This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Sea Island

SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate Award features seafood with pizazz. It’s a family chain with seven locations and its roots run deep here in San Antonio. It’s a lobster extravaganza at Sea Island with serious seafood made by a family with Greek roots. They have seven locations but it’s the I-10 location that won this week’s award for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean and that’s no small accomplishment.
