Lebanon-Express
Pilot killed in remote Linn County crash identified
Authorities have identified a Chehalis, Washington man as the pilot killed Thursday, Sept. 22 when a single-engine aircraft slammed into a slope in mountainous eastern Linn County. Wayne Wirt was the only occupant in his 1966 PA-28 Cherokee Cruiser when it crashed near Linn’s border with Deschutes County. His age...
kptv.com
Medical examiner identifies body of man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man body found 20 years ago. The body of James Orin Johnson Sr. was found in Ridgefield on January 13, 2002. He was 32 when he died. The medical examiner’s office submitted a...
KOMO News
$90K worth of equipment stolen from western Washington fire station
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — A fire station in western Washington had $90,000 worth of equipment stolen this week and now local authorities are asking for the public's help to find out who did it. Grays Harbor County Sheriff deputies responded to the Grays Harbor County Fire District Station...
Yakima Herald Republic
This 100-year-old pioneer is WA’s last surviving female WWII-era pilot
At the height of World War II, in the fall of 1942, America desperately needed pilots. With most male pilots overseas, the military put out a call for women to join up. Betty Dybbro (then Betty White) was 20 when a magazine article inspired her to swap Indiana farm life for one in the skies.
Chronicle
Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case
The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
beachconnection.net
Astoria Visitors Be Prepared for Traffic Headaches During N. Oregon Coast Runnng Event, Oct. 9
(Astoria, Oregon) – When it comes to running events on the Oregon coast, this is the Big One. It's a spectacle to watch, but local officials want you to be prepared for traffic issues on that day. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) The Great Columbia Crossing 10k run takes...
yaktrinews.com
Newborn with ties to Tri-Cities hospitalized after fatal crash
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A deadly crash took the life of one woman when her car swerved and rolled off the road, landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Inside the car were her brother and two children, who got out of the submerged car with help from people who stopped.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Sept. 29, 2022
• SHARON R. LEYDIG, 83, Centralia, died Sept. 23 at Sharon Care in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • ROBERT M. MERIWETHER, 70, Kelso, died Sept. 24 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL O. LAYTON, 78, Chehalis,...
Chronicle
Smoke From the Goat Rocks Fire Remains an Issue, Better Weather May Help; Fire Grows to 4,029 Acres
Firefighters working on the Goat Rocks Fire just outside of Packwood are likely to see some easier days ahead as marine weather and moisture blow in from the coast, changing the relative humidity from 60% to 90%. During an update in the courthouse on Wednesday morning, Lewis County Division of...
Chronicle
One Dead After Single-Car Crash Ends in Flames on Interstate 5 in Thurston County Monday
One person has been pronounced dead after an early morning one-vehicle crash in south Tumwater. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said Tumwater fire and state troopers were called at around 5:20 a.m. to the scene of a vehicle in flames off the southbound I-5 ramp near Tumwater Boulevard. Reyer said it appears the driver may have left the roadway on the ramp, causing their car to roll into a line of trees.
Chronicle
State Salmon Recovery Board Awards Nearly $2.8M to Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor County Projects
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB) announced in a news release on Monday the approval of almost $76 million in grants to help recover salmon populations around the state. Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor county projects will be receiving a total of $2,791,766 in grant funding. The amount...
q13fox.com
New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region
FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
KXRO.com
Razor clam digs approved to begin as of tonight
Despite domoic acid levels temporarily holding off the start of fall razor clam digs, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers confirmed today that the first round of razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis will begin tonight and continue through Sept. 30. “After...
Chronicle
Jehovah's Witnesses Work to Rebuild Olympia Kingdom Hall After 2018 Arson Attack
Jehovah's Witnesses from across the region have volunteered to help rebuild an Olympia Kingdom Hall that burned down in a 2018 arson attack. Volunteers broke ground on the project at the building's original site at 2225 Cain Road SE on Aug. 23. Randy Sweet, a 65-year-old Tumwater resident, said he volunteered for a couple of key reasons.
q13fox.com
Search and rescue trailer with equipment stolen in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The non-profit Lewis County Search and Rescue Council is asking for help to find their stolen equipment. They said a person broke into their shop last Wednesday around midnight and stole a trailer with $7,000 worth of radios, a Honda generator, a portable yellow suitcase repeater unit, multiple antennas, a laptop, and a printer.
Chronicle
Aviation Commission Recommends Three Sites for Washington Next Airport — Including One in Thurston County
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites were chosen from a list...
Tri-City Herald
Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site
CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
Chronicle
UPDATED: Equipment Stolen From Oakville Fire Station in ‘Bizarre’ Burglary; Station Able to Reopen
When a member of Grays Harbor Fire District 1 showed up to work at Station 2, located at 1880 South Bank Road in Oakville, for work just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, he was greeted to scene of disarray. Equipment had been randomly moved between the three apparatuses, gear was scattered about, knobs and switches were broken, a headset was torn from the wall and left on the ground.
Chronicle
Red Flag Warning Comes as Goat Rocks Fire Battle Continues
The Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood continues to grow and is still 0% contained after having consumed 3,675 acres of forest as of Monday morning. On Monday from noon to 7 p.m., a red flag warning was put in place in the vicinity of the fire, which is a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that increase the potential for fire growth.
KOMO News
Mt. Tahoma High School goes into lockdown after reports of student with gun
TACOMA, Wash. — Mt. Tahoma High School is on a modified lockdown after police received reports of a student being seen with a gun. The Tacoma Police Department tweeted at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday that students are not being released during the lockdown. Just before 1 p.m. Tacoma police tweeted...
