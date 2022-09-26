ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Pilot killed in remote Linn County crash identified

Authorities have identified a Chehalis, Washington man as the pilot killed Thursday, Sept. 22 when a single-engine aircraft slammed into a slope in mountainous eastern Linn County. Wayne Wirt was the only occupant in his 1966 PA-28 Cherokee Cruiser when it crashed near Linn’s border with Deschutes County. His age...
LINN COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Chehalis, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Chehalis, WA
Chronicle

Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case

The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
yaktrinews.com

Newborn with ties to Tri-Cities hospitalized after fatal crash

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A deadly crash took the life of one woman when her car swerved and rolled off the road, landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Inside the car were her brother and two children, who got out of the submerged car with help from people who stopped.
Chronicle

Death Notices: Sept. 29, 2022

• SHARON R. LEYDIG, 83, Centralia, died Sept. 23 at Sharon Care in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • ROBERT M. MERIWETHER, 70, Kelso, died Sept. 24 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL O. LAYTON, 78, Chehalis,...
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Traffic Accident#Piper Cherokee#Kgw8 News#The U S Coast Guard
Chronicle

One Dead After Single-Car Crash Ends in Flames on Interstate 5 in Thurston County Monday

One person has been pronounced dead after an early morning one-vehicle crash in south Tumwater. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said Tumwater fire and state troopers were called at around 5:20 a.m. to the scene of a vehicle in flames off the southbound I-5 ramp near Tumwater Boulevard. Reyer said it appears the driver may have left the roadway on the ramp, causing their car to roll into a line of trees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region

FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KXRO.com

Razor clam digs approved to begin as of tonight

Despite domoic acid levels temporarily holding off the start of fall razor clam digs, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers confirmed today that the first round of razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis will begin tonight and continue through Sept. 30. “After...
LONG BEACH, WA
Chronicle

Jehovah's Witnesses Work to Rebuild Olympia Kingdom Hall After 2018 Arson Attack

Jehovah's Witnesses from across the region have volunteered to help rebuild an Olympia Kingdom Hall that burned down in a 2018 arson attack. Volunteers broke ground on the project at the building's original site at 2225 Cain Road SE on Aug. 23. Randy Sweet, a 65-year-old Tumwater resident, said he volunteered for a couple of key reasons.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Search and rescue trailer with equipment stolen in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The non-profit Lewis County Search and Rescue Council is asking for help to find their stolen equipment. They said a person broke into their shop last Wednesday around midnight and stole a trailer with $7,000 worth of radios, a Honda generator, a portable yellow suitcase repeater unit, multiple antennas, a laptop, and a printer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site

CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

UPDATED: Equipment Stolen From Oakville Fire Station in ‘Bizarre’ Burglary; Station Able to Reopen

When a member of Grays Harbor Fire District 1 showed up to work at Station 2, located at 1880 South Bank Road in Oakville, for work just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, he was greeted to scene of disarray. Equipment had been randomly moved between the three apparatuses, gear was scattered about, knobs and switches were broken, a headset was torn from the wall and left on the ground.
OAKVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Red Flag Warning Comes as Goat Rocks Fire Battle Continues

The Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood continues to grow and is still 0% contained after having consumed 3,675 acres of forest as of Monday morning. On Monday from noon to 7 p.m., a red flag warning was put in place in the vicinity of the fire, which is a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that increase the potential for fire growth.
PACKWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy