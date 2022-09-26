Read full article on original website
Pike County Placed on State’s Do Not Pay List For No Audit
A West Central Illinois county is in financial trouble with the State of Illinois. The Pike Press reports that Pike County was notified in writing by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity that the county has been placed on the state’s Stop Payment List for not completing a financial audit for the previous fiscal year.
Beardstown Group Aims to Set Up Neighborhood Watch Program With Crime Stoppers Presentation
Beardstown residents will soon have an opportunity to find out how they can have a more active role in helping to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties will be conducting a presentation at the end of this month to not only help inform the community on what Crime Stoppers is but also how they can help form a Neighborhood Watch group.
Jacksonville TIF All But Depleted After Mulitple Requests for New Projects
The Jacksonville City Council had two firsts to ponder over while giving consideration to a number of recent Tax Increment Funding requests. TIF District administrator Kelly Hall presented five TIF requests to the council during the workshop session last night. Requests were submitted for assistance with projects ranging from roof replacement to total renovations of five downtown buildings.
Improvements Coming to Community Park, Nichols Park, and MLK Memorial
Jacksonville’s two largest parks will see some needed attention this fall after a pair of major storms and one small fire over the last year. The Jacksonville City Council approved funding for sprucing up both a memorial and a major sign in Community Park during last night’s regular meeting.
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Florence Bridge Closed
IL State Police say a vehicle has hit the bridge gate at the Florence Bridge on Illinois Route 106 in Pike County today (September 26th at 2:15PM). The bridge is temporarily closed. It is unknown at this time how long the bridge will be closed.
Multiple roads closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
$5K reward for man wanted on multiple warrants in Illinois
Officials are asking for the public's help finding a Jerseyville, Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants.
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
Three killed in Christian County wreck
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) – Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a Monday afternoon crash in Christian County. The crash happened at 1400N and 2500E road, two miles north of Assumption. Illinois State Police say two vehicles entered into the intersection and collided. One vehicle was a freightliner grain truck and the […]
State police set October patrols
COOLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police District 11 has announced it will conduct a number of patrols and safety check for St. Clair and Madison counties during October. • Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (STEP) — STEPS allow the ISP to focus on the fatal four violations, which contribute most often to traffic crashes and fatalities:
Taylorville resident plans downtown revitalization
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans are in the early stages to revitalize Taylorville’s downtown square for future years. Taylorville resident Cindy Frisina recently acquired a handful of a storefronts for the project. Through her company, Heartland Development Partners, Inc, and a companion nonprofit organization, Revitalize Rural America, she plans to build upon the progress already being […]
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Deputies seeking suspect after Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old man was shot in the hip Tuesday night in Springfield. In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies were called to the 2600 block of South Glenwood Avenue at 9 p.m. They spoke to the man, who said a female...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 18-24, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Steven Phillips, 55 of Hazel Crest, IL, is charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, improper passing, transportation of alcohol as a driver, unlawful use of cannabis as a driver, and illegal display of registration in connection with a September 18 incident.
Early Entries Coming In For Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Fall Nationals
It’s officially race week for the 27th running of the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway and the early entries continue to pour in. The ¼-mile track, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is playing host to the season ending national event for the third season in-a-row.
Man shot at home, Sheriff’s Office investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting at his home Tuesday night. The shooting happened on Glenwood Avenue near Lenox Avenue. Officials said responding deputies found a 30-year-old man shot in the hip and had him taken to the hospital for treatment. He […]
Early Voting Begins This Week
Early voting for the November general election begins in Morgan County this week. Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says both registered and non-registered voters can come in to cast their ballots. “This Thursday the 29th early voting will begin in my office. Any registered voter can come in, request a...
Troy woman charged with fraud
EDWARDSVILLE – A Troy woman was charged with fraud Tuesday after allegedly attempting to pass a bad check at a Bethalto bank. Brooke L. Mosher, 33, of Troy, was charged with forgery, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Bethalto Police Department. According to court documents,...
