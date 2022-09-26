ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Game Changer: Stratford Academy's Cal Hatcher

Macon, Ga---(WGXA) "Christian faith is very important to me and my family," said Cal Hatcher. And now, Hatcher is spreading that faith with others around his community. He's not only a model of athletic talent on the field, but he's known for his heart for sharing his faith with others in the community.
MACON, GA
Herschel Walker brings Unite Georgia Tour to Forsyth

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth for his Unite Georgia campaign tour. The former Georgia Bulldog opened with an amusing anecdote and then talked to attendees about his faith and his stances on military healthcare, gender identity, and racial barriers. Walker is...
FORSYTH, GA
Macon's Moises Velez among 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia, 2022

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Somebody in Macon Georgia thought about me as influential and they nominated me," says Moises Velez. Velez has been a Maconite for over three decades. "I live longer here than on my island," he says, and for the last 25 years, he's been the owner and editor of Que Pasa-- a Hispanic Middle Georgia newspaper.
MACON, GA
Washington County Schools shift to at-home for Friday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students in Washington County will be studying from home on Friday, due to the expected damage that could be left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, projected to make landfall on Florida's gulf coast on Wednesday, could produce winds and rain that could...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
Georgia National Fairgrounds offering shelter for horses

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian approaching, the Georgia National Fairgrounds are offering up shelter space for horses. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fairgrounds state that they can provide shelter for up to 250 horses. All stall reservations are on a first-come-first-served basis and appropriate paperwork and...
PERRY, GA
MWA prepping for stormwater ahead of Hurricane Ian

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian quickly approaching, the Macon Water Authority is taking action to prevent flooding. "Prepared as we can be," says Macon Water Authority Stormwater Manager Marvin Land. "You never know what might happen and we're tracking the storm to see the path, to prepare for what we need to do."
MACON, GA
Wilkinson County Schools moved to virtual learning for Friday

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With severe weather expected as Hurricane Ian approaches, Wilkinson County Schools will be closed on Friday and classes will be shifted to a virtual learning day. Staff will be available to help students remotely and all assignments will be accessible in the Google Classroom. Staff...
WILKINSON COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Escaped Monroe County Inmate captured

UPDATE --- The Escaped inmate Robert Jenkins is in custody per the US Marshalls. The vehicle was located was Muscogee County, Alabama. MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for Robert Jenkins, who escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail. According to...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
GEORGIA STATE
Classic rock icons Three Dog Night coming to the Macon City Auditorium

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mama won't tell you not to come to this one. Three Dog Night is coming to Macon in April. With 11 Top 10 hits, three number one singles, and 12 certified gold records over a career spanning more than 50 years, these classic rock giants are still at it, spreading their Joy to the World and their current tour is bringing them right here to the Macon City Auditorium.
MACON, GA
$8K worth of meth recovered in Upson County traffic stop

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A traffic stop just north of Thomaston lead to an arrest and over three pounds of meth being taken off the street. 42-year-old Joshua York of Ellijay was stopped on Highway 19 on Tuesday and was found to have had about three pounds and five ounces of meth in his vehicle.
UPSON COUNTY, GA
GBI investigating an apparent shooting death in Milledgeville

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement has a home in Milledgeville taped off with crime scene tape Tuesday afternoon. The home is on South Edwards Street. WGXA's crew on the scene says a portion of the street is blocked by law enforcement. Community members are lining the street, watching as investigators do their job. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene collecting evidence.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Chip'n Away at Heart Disease holding multiple events for World Heart Day

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- In observance of World Heart Day, Chip'n Away at Heart Disease is making an effort to further raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The nonprofit organization began with postcards about heart health and a discount for the Starbucks on Perry Parkway on this past Saturday and handed out educational materials at Orangetheory Fitness in Warner Robins on Monday.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Scammers impersonate Bibb Sheriff's office

Macon, Ga---(WGXA) The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says criminals are impersonating Bibb deputies trying to steal money from innocent people. Major Brad Wolfe says while they are investigating, it's hard to tell who the scammers are going after. “I don't know how they're choosing their target victims. I don't know...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Woman dead after house fire in Macon

MACON, Ga. -- A woman is dead after a house fire Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire with a person possibly trapped inside on the 800 block of Ell Street, near the neighborhood known as Alphabet City. Multiple crews rushed in for...
MACON, GA

