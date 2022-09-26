Read full article on original website
Game Changer: Stratford Academy's Cal Hatcher
Macon, Ga---(WGXA) "Christian faith is very important to me and my family," said Cal Hatcher. And now, Hatcher is spreading that faith with others around his community. He's not only a model of athletic talent on the field, but he's known for his heart for sharing his faith with others in the community.
Herschel Walker brings Unite Georgia Tour to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth for his Unite Georgia campaign tour. The former Georgia Bulldog opened with an amusing anecdote and then talked to attendees about his faith and his stances on military healthcare, gender identity, and racial barriers. Walker is...
Macon's Moises Velez among 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia, 2022
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "Somebody in Macon Georgia thought about me as influential and they nominated me," says Moises Velez. Velez has been a Maconite for over three decades. "I live longer here than on my island," he says, and for the last 25 years, he's been the owner and editor of Que Pasa-- a Hispanic Middle Georgia newspaper.
Washington County Schools shift to at-home for Friday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students in Washington County will be studying from home on Friday, due to the expected damage that could be left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The storm, projected to make landfall on Florida's gulf coast on Wednesday, could produce winds and rain that could...
Georgia National Fairgrounds offering shelter for horses
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian approaching, the Georgia National Fairgrounds are offering up shelter space for horses. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fairgrounds state that they can provide shelter for up to 250 horses. All stall reservations are on a first-come-first-served basis and appropriate paperwork and...
Middle Georgia EMS schools seeing dip in enrollment amid ambulance response concerns
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Wait times aren't the only thing fluctuating when it comes to the emergency response issue in Middle Georgia. "Our average class size is about seven to eight students; we've had classes with for students, nine. Our normal classes were maybe about 12 to 15 a class," Roque said.
"Cut pumpkins not babies": Anti-circumcision protesters showed up in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- A protest held in middle Georgia caught many people's attention in Warner Robins Wednesday. The people behind the protest are known as "Bloodstained Men", an anti-circumcision activist group. The founder, Brother K, says he wants to educate parents and encourage laws to be put in place...
MWA prepping for stormwater ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Hurricane Ian quickly approaching, the Macon Water Authority is taking action to prevent flooding. "Prepared as we can be," says Macon Water Authority Stormwater Manager Marvin Land. "You never know what might happen and we're tracking the storm to see the path, to prepare for what we need to do."
Wilkinson County Schools moved to virtual learning for Friday
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With severe weather expected as Hurricane Ian approaches, Wilkinson County Schools will be closed on Friday and classes will be shifted to a virtual learning day. Staff will be available to help students remotely and all assignments will be accessible in the Google Classroom. Staff...
Macon-Bibb Health Department and Atrium Health Navicent giving flu vaccines at schools
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With flu season kicking off, the Bibb County School District is partnering with the Macon-Bibb Health Department and Atrium Health Navicent to bring flu vaccines to schools in an effort to keep the impacts on the classrooms to a minimum. Starting at Alexander II on Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Escaped Monroe County Inmate captured
UPDATE --- The Escaped inmate Robert Jenkins is in custody per the US Marshalls. The vehicle was located was Muscogee County, Alabama. MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for Robert Jenkins, who escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail. According to...
Community Foundation of Central Georgia gives $338K in grants to 21 nonprofits
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Twenty-one nonprofits are celebrating grants they've received that will help them to better serve their causes, thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia's Nonprofit Grant Program. The program supports the network of organizations serving the needs of residents across the Midstate and, during this announcement,...
Hydroponic greenhouses to bring 300 jobs, put Macon out front of "really big trend"
The nation’s largest grower of leafy greens intends to spend hundreds of millions of dollars building a hydroponic greenhouse complex near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Bright Farms, a Cox Enterprises company based in Irvington, N.Y., plans to purchase nearly 193 acres owned by the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority....
Classic rock icons Three Dog Night coming to the Macon City Auditorium
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mama won't tell you not to come to this one. Three Dog Night is coming to Macon in April. With 11 Top 10 hits, three number one singles, and 12 certified gold records over a career spanning more than 50 years, these classic rock giants are still at it, spreading their Joy to the World and their current tour is bringing them right here to the Macon City Auditorium.
Public invited to tour what will become Bibb County's newest library branch
A one-acre property in north Macon that has been the site of a dentist’s office and a daycare over the decades is set to eventually become Bibb County’s newest library branch. Volunteers for the Macon-Bibb County Friends of the Library spent the past couple months at 5494 Forsyth...
$8K worth of meth recovered in Upson County traffic stop
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A traffic stop just north of Thomaston lead to an arrest and over three pounds of meth being taken off the street. 42-year-old Joshua York of Ellijay was stopped on Highway 19 on Tuesday and was found to have had about three pounds and five ounces of meth in his vehicle.
GBI investigating an apparent shooting death in Milledgeville
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement has a home in Milledgeville taped off with crime scene tape Tuesday afternoon. The home is on South Edwards Street. WGXA's crew on the scene says a portion of the street is blocked by law enforcement. Community members are lining the street, watching as investigators do their job. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene collecting evidence.
Chip'n Away at Heart Disease holding multiple events for World Heart Day
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- In observance of World Heart Day, Chip'n Away at Heart Disease is making an effort to further raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The nonprofit organization began with postcards about heart health and a discount for the Starbucks on Perry Parkway on this past Saturday and handed out educational materials at Orangetheory Fitness in Warner Robins on Monday.
Scammers impersonate Bibb Sheriff's office
Macon, Ga---(WGXA) The Bibb Sheriff’s Office says criminals are impersonating Bibb deputies trying to steal money from innocent people. Major Brad Wolfe says while they are investigating, it's hard to tell who the scammers are going after. “I don't know how they're choosing their target victims. I don't know...
Woman dead after house fire in Macon
MACON, Ga. -- A woman is dead after a house fire Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire with a person possibly trapped inside on the 800 block of Ell Street, near the neighborhood known as Alphabet City. Multiple crews rushed in for...
