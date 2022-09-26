MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mama won't tell you not to come to this one. Three Dog Night is coming to Macon in April. With 11 Top 10 hits, three number one singles, and 12 certified gold records over a career spanning more than 50 years, these classic rock giants are still at it, spreading their Joy to the World and their current tour is bringing them right here to the Macon City Auditorium.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO