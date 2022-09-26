Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian comes ashore; live updates from around Northeast Florida
Hurricane Ian's path: Hurricane Ian clobbered Fort Myers Beach as a powerful Category 4 storm late Wednesday morning. The storm officially made landfall about 3:05 p.m. when the eye crossed near Cayo Costa, a barrier island, the National Hurricane Center said. In its 5 p.m.. update, the hurricane center said Ian is likely to remain more intact as it crosses the Florida peninsula due to stronger winds and its forward speed. The storm was moving at a relatively slow 9 mph with winds over 150 mph. It is expected to cross Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday, then turn northward. A hurricane warning has been issued for portions of the Central Florida East Coast. Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties were under a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch.
Hurricane Ian update; Florida’s insurance companies; 25 Million Sparks; Hurricane food storage; What’s Good Wednesday
Hurricane Ian intensified to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm this morning as it barreled closer to Florida's Gulf Coast. Residents have been emptying grocery shelves, boarding up windows and fleeing to evacuation shelters. Listeners can download the free Florida Storms app to get the latest updates on Ian. Guest:...
Floridians in the hurricane's path don't need to go far to get to safety, mayors say
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida, officials there are activating emergency plans and urging residents to evacuate from vulnerable areas. Ian weakened slightly after passing over Cuba but remains a "major" Category 3 storm, the National Hurricane Center said in a Tuesday morning advisory. It's forecast to reach 130 mph at its peak and hit Florida's west coast on Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rains, inland flooding and life-threatening storm surge.
School board races in Florida are bolstered by national conservative groups
An education writer with the news organization Politico recently reported that national conservative groups have been pouring money into local school board races across the country, including in Florida. WUSF's Cathy Carter spoke with reporter Andrew Atterbury about his findings. Andrew, how did you come to report on this particular...
Uncertainty remains on Ian's track
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a “major” storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday. DeSantis said during a media briefing just before noon Monday that Ian will bring heavy...
Hurricane Ian could bring 5-foot storm surge and 15 inches of rain
Hurricane Ian could cause as much as 3 to 5 feet of storm surge in Northeast Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. That's on top of up to 15 inches of rain that's forecast for the storm's latest track. Storm surge predictions show that areas along the Intracoastal Waterway...
Evacuations ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties as Hurricane Ian approaches. Evacuation orders have been issued for Evacuation Zones A, B, C and the Black Creek North and South Prong Zones. All mobile and manufactured homes or other vulnerable housing are considered Zone A regardless of where they are in the county.
