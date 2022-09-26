Hurricane Ian's path: Hurricane Ian clobbered Fort Myers Beach as a powerful Category 4 storm late Wednesday morning. The storm officially made landfall about 3:05 p.m. when the eye crossed near Cayo Costa, a barrier island, the National Hurricane Center said. In its 5 p.m.. update, the hurricane center said Ian is likely to remain more intact as it crosses the Florida peninsula due to stronger winds and its forward speed. The storm was moving at a relatively slow 9 mph with winds over 150 mph. It is expected to cross Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday, then turn northward. A hurricane warning has been issued for portions of the Central Florida East Coast. Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties were under a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch.

