Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘possible drive-by shooting’
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in stable condition at the hospital after a “possible drive-by shooting” Tuesday night. It happened just before midnight in the area of Central Avenue and Second Street, according to a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies found a...
GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
Jones County Sheriff’s Office warning parents about TikTok Challenge
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about a possible TikTok challenge that could put teens in danger. The sheriff’s office issued the warning on its Facebook page after a student needed medical attention Tuesday afternoon. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a high school student got sick after eating a brownie he said he found on the side of the road.
Man arrested with more than three pounds of meth in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested on Tuesday for trafficking meth in Upson County, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office. 42-year-old Joshua James York was arrested by Upson County deputies after he was stopped on Highway 19 north of Thomaston. The post said...
Georgia prison escapee recaptured after East Alabama deputy ends chase with ‘PIT maneuver’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A prisoner who escaped from a work detail in Forsyth, Ga., was captured late Monday night after a high-speed chase that ended in Russell County, Ala., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Jenkins escaped Monday using a truck owned by Forsyth and was spotted in Columbus later in the […]
16-year-old arrested in Macon teen's shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested in suspect in the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on September 13, Jackson was found unresponsive after having been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died on September 16.
6-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before 5:30. The caller stated the child was possibly grazed by a bullet.
40-year-old man in stable condition after being shot several times in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Central Avenue and Second Street Tuesday night. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before midnight about a person shot in the area. When they made it...
Milledgeville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at his home Tuesday. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release says Baldwin 911 received a call just after 12:30 p.m. in reference to a family member discovering 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy dead in his home, located at 129-A Edwards Street.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Macon woman killed in housefire
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cpl/Investigator Kiyanna Johnson saved two children from a fiery vehicle on Highway 96 in Talbot County. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sept. 25, Johnson was doing a routine patrol when she received information about a wreck on Highway 96/Butler Highway at mile marker 3.
3 men sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth at Georgia state prison
MACON, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District of Georgia has announced the sentencing of three Georgia men for their role in attempting to distribute methamphetamine at the Macon State Prison. According to the release, on Sept. 2, 2019, Demarea Demond Carey, 28, was driving a...
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender-confirmation surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender-confirmation surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange's civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
Trial begins in Houston County transgender investigator's civil case for denied medical coverage
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Macon federal court is scheduled to decide how much Houston County must pay a transgender sheriff’s investigator for denying medical coverage. Sgt. Anna Lange sued the county, Sheriff Cullen Talton and other county officials in 2019. Her lawsuit said the county...
Visit Macon offers resources for evacuees seeking shelter from Hurricane Ian
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, storm evacuees are coming to Middle Georgia for safety and shelter. Visit Macon is one of many organizations offering resources for evacuees including finding lodging and things to do. Aaron Buzza, the CEO of Visit Macon, wants to make sure...
Warner Robins police working to solve case of mom missing since 2016
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman went missing in March of 2016 and still hasn't been found. The Houston County District Attorney's Office is offering an $8,000 reward for your help. "She loved her kids more than anything," Zach Adcock said. "It still hurts just as bad...
Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire
MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
