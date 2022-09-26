ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

WRBL News 3

GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
JACKSON, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County Sheriff’s Office warning parents about TikTok Challenge

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about a possible TikTok challenge that could put teens in danger. The sheriff’s office issued the warning on its Facebook page after a student needed medical attention Tuesday afternoon. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, a high school student got sick after eating a brownie he said he found on the side of the road.
JONES COUNTY, GA
Monroe County, GA
Forsyth, GA
Columbus, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old arrested in Macon teen's shooting death

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested in suspect in the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on September 13, Jackson was found unresponsive after having been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died on September 16.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

6-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before 5:30. The caller stated the child was possibly grazed by a bullet.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Milledgeville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at his home Tuesday. A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office news release says Baldwin 911 received a call just after 12:30 p.m. in reference to a family member discovering 27-year-old Chavonta Braddy dead in his home, located at 129-A Edwards Street.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman killed in housefire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.
MACON, GA
WTVM

Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cpl/Investigator Kiyanna Johnson saved two children from a fiery vehicle on Highway 96 in Talbot County. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sept. 25, Johnson was doing a routine patrol when she received information about a wreck on Highway 96/Butler Highway at mile marker 3.
TALBOT COUNTY, GA
montanarightnow.com

Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender-confirmation surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender-confirmation surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange's civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon neighbors mourn woman killed in house fire

MACON, Ga. — Neighbors on Ell Street near downtown Macon are mourning the loss of Genevia Miles. The 47-year-old died in a house fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the fire was accidental and started in the attic, caused by an electrical problem. Dianne...
MACON, GA

