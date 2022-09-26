Read full article on original website
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CHILD LURING AND INDECENT EXPOSURE – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating an indecent exposure. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Castlebrook Apartments in reference to an indecent exposure involving two male juvenile victims.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
nccpdnews.com
OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED
(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick is...
firststateupdate.com
Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
fox29.com
Video: Delaware jewelry store owner brutally beaten by armed robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - New video has emerged in a violent assault and robbery that occurred in a Wilmington, Delaware jewelry store earlier this month. The incident occurred back on the morning of Sept. 15 inside the store located on the 100 block of West 9th Street. Video of the incident shows...
6abc
Wilmington jewelry store owner attacked in brutal armed robbery
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A jewelry store owner was attacked in a brutal armed robbery in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened at Solid Gold Jewelers on 9th Street in the heart of downtown on September 15, and the business remains closed. Nydia Han spoke to the owner's two sons on Tuesday,...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Sentenced to Federal Prison
A Dover man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer. Court documents say 50 year old David Perrera contacted a Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee from Delaware pretending to be a member of the US Marshals Service in order to obtain personal information about another person – including their address and vehicle information. Officials in the office of the US Attorney for the District of Delaware say this is just the latest in Perrera’s long criminal history.
fox29.com
Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police. Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation. According...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
Delaware man killed after being pinned beneath truck
A man was killed when he was pinned beneath a truck, police in Delaware said. Officers were called to Beehler Court in the Wilmington area on Sunday for a report of a person hit by a vehicle, New Castle County Police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they...
firststateupdate.com
Appoquinimink Issues New Guidelines For Football Game Attendees In Wake Of Shootings
The Appoquinimink School District will limit who will be admitted to their football games. The new policy is outlined in a letter that was sent to parents. After serious reflection, the district is making changes to the admissions policy at ASD football games.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington
A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
WBOC
Police ID Victim, Possible Suspect Vehicle in Lewes Hit-and-run Crash
LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewes on Saturday night. Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton, Del. Police said that at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Belfield was riding a bicycle westbound along...
Hammonton Gazette
2 INDICTED FOR NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION
MAYS LANDING—On September 8, an Atlantic County Grand Jury indicted Jason Cintron, 38, of Hammonton, and Jovani Rodriguez, 39, of Galloway Twp. as a result of a narcotics investigation in June 2022, a release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (ACPO) said. According to the release, Jason Cintron...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Newark
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve. (Newark, Del.-19702) On Friday (9/24) at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the 800 block of Sandburg Place and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers immediately located the second victim, a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Responding officers rendered aid to both teens prior to the arrival of the New Castle County Paramedics.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifter After Being Trapped In Route 40 Crash
Just before 10:30, Wednesday morning rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, Aetna Hose, Hook, and, Ladder, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police and Trooper 4 were dispatched to Route 40 at Wellington Drive in Bear for reports of an injury accident with entrapment. While en route...
