Florida State

CBS Minnesota

Floridians race to evacuate as hurricane looms — but some refuse to leave

Interstate 4 runs through both the west and east coast of Florida and on a normal day is heavily congested. But as millions of Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, I-4 was packed with vehicles of people fleeing the storm.  Glenn Josephik decided late Tuesday it was time for him, his wife Holly, and their two young children to pack up and leave their house on the water in Tampa. He told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that he is staying with his friends who are located more inland.  "Our biggest concern was the surge. We have two young kids,...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
ocscanner.news

FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY

Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
erienewsnow.com

Relative of Lisa Adams Who Lives on Tampa Bay Worries About Track of Hurricane Ian

At Erie News Now we're reaching out to our friends and family connections in Florida to see how they're preparing for Hurricane Ian. A cousin on my mom's side, David Farnsworth has a home on Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, right in the likely path of Ian. "Well they're saying 5 to 10 feet of surge our house sits 9 feet above mean sea level, "he said. "If it's high tide which will bring in maybe 2-3 feet of water higher than normal...that leaves us 7 feet to deal with, now I've got 5-10 feet of surge plus waves."
100.5 The River

Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian

A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
Bay News 9

Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes

St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
25newsnow.com

LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Bay News 9

Tenant braces for eviction amid Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — While Central Florida and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Ian, one Tampa Bay resident is also bracing himself to be evicted on Friday. 63-year-old Kenny Lofton awaits eviction amid potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. He says he has run out of extensions...
thegabber.com

Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place

With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
25newsnow.com

He moved two weeks ago from Peoria to St. Petersburg, now he’s evacuating from Hurricane Ian

PEORIA (25 News Now) - We all likely know someone who is being impacted by Hurricane Ian. John Hinkle is one of those people. He recently moved from Peoria to St. Petersburg two weeks ago, and you can bet he wasn’t expecting a hurricane on his new front door quite this soon. In St. Petersburg, John Hinkle was in Zone “A,” the first zone forced to evacuate from the area. Hinkle thought moving south to Naples would be the best way to avoid the storm.
