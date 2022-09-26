Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Storm weakens to tropical storm as authorities warn strong winds, heavy rains and storm surges still expected across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Floridians race to evacuate as hurricane looms — but some refuse to leave
Interstate 4 runs through both the west and east coast of Florida and on a normal day is heavily congested. But as millions of Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, I-4 was packed with vehicles of people fleeing the storm. Glenn Josephik decided late Tuesday it was time for him, his wife Holly, and their two young children to pack up and leave their house on the water in Tampa. He told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that he is staying with his friends who are located more inland. "Our biggest concern was the surge. We have two young kids,...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY
Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
Relative of Lisa Adams Who Lives on Tampa Bay Worries About Track of Hurricane Ian
At Erie News Now we're reaching out to our friends and family connections in Florida to see how they're preparing for Hurricane Ian. A cousin on my mom's side, David Farnsworth has a home on Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, right in the likely path of Ian. "Well they're saying 5 to 10 feet of surge our house sits 9 feet above mean sea level, "he said. "If it's high tide which will bring in maybe 2-3 feet of water higher than normal...that leaves us 7 feet to deal with, now I've got 5-10 feet of surge plus waves."
Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian
A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes
St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Tenant braces for eviction amid Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — While Central Florida and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Ian, one Tampa Bay resident is also bracing himself to be evicted on Friday. 63-year-old Kenny Lofton awaits eviction amid potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. He says he has run out of extensions...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
To stay or go? Buffalonians flee Florida or hunker down to ride out the storm
Some got the chance to take the last direct flight from Tampa Bay to Buffalo before Category 3 Hurricane Ian strikes Florida, but some who don’t have to evacuate are choosing to stay in and brace for impact.
Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place
With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
LIVE UPDATES: Pinellas County to close barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and is now a major Category 3 hurricane. It made its first landfall around 4:30 a.m. over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said. As the current track stands, Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as...
He moved two weeks ago from Peoria to St. Petersburg, now he’s evacuating from Hurricane Ian
PEORIA (25 News Now) - We all likely know someone who is being impacted by Hurricane Ian. John Hinkle is one of those people. He recently moved from Peoria to St. Petersburg two weeks ago, and you can bet he wasn’t expecting a hurricane on his new front door quite this soon. In St. Petersburg, John Hinkle was in Zone “A,” the first zone forced to evacuate from the area. Hinkle thought moving south to Naples would be the best way to avoid the storm.
"White Claws and Water:" Tampa, Central FL residents take cover in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — State officials urged Tampa residents to seek shelter in West Palm Beach Tuesday morning. "We got to the University of Tampa,” said Madelyn Zubiel will be calling West Palm Beach home for the next few days. We started to get a little...
Tampa Bay mandatory evacuations expand, more shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian
Just about all of South Tampa is now within a mandatory evacuation zone.
St. Petersburg residents asked to reduce unnecessary water usage during Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Wastewater officials in St. Petersburg are asking residents not to do unessential tasks that involve water as Hurricane Ian approaches, posing a risk for major flooding. Unessential tasks include things like washing clothes and dishes, and automatic lawn watering. City officials said they have taken precautions...
2 PM UPDATE: Ian to approach Florida as ‘extremely dangerous hurricane,’ track shifts just south of Tampa Bay
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it nears Cuba. The storm is almost a Category 3 storm.
