Everyday recovery from the strains and stresses of life is important for everybody. Nicea paid a visit to a local athletic recovery facility, Athlecare in Draper. After being open for just over a year, they have now opened a second location in Pleasant Grove. Now more than ever, people are showing an interest in taking care of their bodies and Athlecare is the place to do that.

DRAPER, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO