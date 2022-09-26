ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Food author raves about Den-Mex cuisine

We love our Mexican food in Denver, but do we really appreciate how unique and special it is?  CBS Colorado Mornings anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego sat down with author Gustavo Arellano to discuss everything about regional varieties of Mexican food.Arellano is columnist for the Los Angeles Times and the author of "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America."  Arellano also wrote a column for Denver's Westword, titled "¡Ask a Mexican!""Wherever there's a large historic Mexican American community, you're going to have different interpretations of Mexican American food," Arellano said.  "Denver, I have to say has one of the...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Domo Is Done, But Owner Gaku Homma Is Staying Busy

That's been the big question for anyone who loves Japanese food in Denver, and now we have the answer: Never. The restaurant at 1365 Osage Street is gone for good. In August 2021, a TikTok video showing the restaurant’s charms went viral and forced its owner, Gaku Homma, to temporarily shut down after crowds of people lined up to dine there. It was too much of a good thing.
DENVER, CO
coloradoexpression.com

Fuel Up For The Great American Beer Festival

One of Denver’s biggest and most well known events takes place this month! The Great American Beer Festival draws 60k+ people from across the nation to our fair city, and this year marks the 40th anniversary for the annual event. Whether you’re in town visiting or a local enjoying the 500+ brewery tastes, you’re going to need some serious fuel to get you through GABF week. Feeling the effects of all that great beer? We rounded up several Denver options for you to help get you through the day.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Tom's Diner on Denver's Colfax Avenue reopens as Tom's Starlight

After months of renovations on what was formerly Tom's Diner, the iconic Capitol Hill institution will reopen Wednesday as Tom's Starlight. What's new: The revamped restaurant takes its inspiration from Palm Springs circa the 1970s, offering colorful cocktails, private cabanas, laid-back lounges and a sprawling outdoor patio where the parking lot used to be. The menu has a mix of salads, sandwiches and entrees, like salmon and pork chops. Of note: Unlike Tom's Diner, which was open 24/7, Tom's Starlight will open at 4pm and close at midnight. Owner and operator Tom Messina hopes to launch lunch and weekend brunch service in the future. What they're saying: "To see the finish line is phenomenal," Messina told the Denver Business Journal. "It was exhausting; nothing went as planned, I’ll say that." Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
DENVER, CO
Robb Report

This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy

House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you.  Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
DENVER, CO
cobizmag.com

Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pepsi breaks ground on plant, expected to be largest in U.S.

Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo district. The company broke ground on a new facility this week that will triple its capacity.But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.The new Colorado manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce. It's expected to be up and running next summer.
DENVER, CO
coloradoexpression.com

Dairy Block & Denver Milk Market’s 5th Annual Fall Flannel Festival

LoDo’s vibrant micro-district and Denver Milk Market, the 16-concept all-local food hall by Denver Chef Frank Bonanno, are once again celebrating the changing of the seasons with the 5th annual Fall Flannel Festival on. from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Held in the Dairy Block Alley, this FREE...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!

Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report, Denver is one of the least potty-mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears 21...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs

When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
