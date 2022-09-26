After months of renovations on what was formerly Tom's Diner, the iconic Capitol Hill institution will reopen Wednesday as Tom's Starlight. What's new: The revamped restaurant takes its inspiration from Palm Springs circa the 1970s, offering colorful cocktails, private cabanas, laid-back lounges and a sprawling outdoor patio where the parking lot used to be. The menu has a mix of salads, sandwiches and entrees, like salmon and pork chops. Of note: Unlike Tom's Diner, which was open 24/7, Tom's Starlight will open at 4pm and close at midnight. Owner and operator Tom Messina hopes to launch lunch and weekend brunch service in the future. What they're saying: "To see the finish line is phenomenal," Messina told the Denver Business Journal. "It was exhausting; nothing went as planned, I’ll say that." Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO