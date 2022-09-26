Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Inspiring young minds: Give a Child a Book raises money for age-appropriate books
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News' annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign is back. It's a time to reflect on the impact that just one book can have on a young person. Thanks to a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, the money raised through the initiative will go back into the community by buying brand new books for kids across metro Detroit schools.
Tv20detroit.com
Help Give A Child A Book! How you can donate to WXYZ's campaign to improve childhood literacy
(WXYZ) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. And right now, the need has never been greater. Families are being hit hard with skyrocketing grocery costs, utility bills, and gas prices — and sometimes a new book just isn't an option for parents. Together we can help.
Tv20detroit.com
Donations pour in at Detroit church after thieves steal charity raffle items
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saint Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood is getting overwhelming support from the community after they were robbed last week. The thieves took expensive donations that were set to be raffled off at their annual Banana Festival. Parishioners say after 7 Action News reported...
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
HometownLife.com
After years of abuse and isolation, Plymouth woman finds her voice and builds a dream
Mia Odeh remembers the day one of her terrified children ran to tell a neighbor “daddy was going to kill mommy.” She remembers police arriving at her door, and she remembers the question she asked an officer after they took her husband away. “Will you take my children...
fox2detroit.com
Loved ones gather to remember 19-year-old woman gunned down inside car
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old woman killed by gun violence came together in Highland Park to honor their loved one, and ask for anyone with information on the killer - to come forward. It has been one week since Nataja Boleware was shot and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate fall in Detroit at this year’s Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally
DETROIT – Back by popular demand, The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally returns to the Dequindre Cut this weekend. The 50+ food trucks will span a mile long, including the Drunken Rooster— a taco truck with a Mediterranean twist. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the event...
Tv20detroit.com
'Bomba' dance helping Puerto Ricans reconnect to their heritage, express resistance
(WXYZ) — Whether it's Salsa, Merengue or Cha Cha, it would be nearly impossible to go to a LatinX gathering and not see dancing. It's a form of expression embedded into their culture, and now a once banned and nearly forgotten dance tradition is experiencing a resurgence, and I strapped on a skirt to experience and learn a dance directing people back to their roots.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit family brings sled hockey program for children with disabilities to Taylor
A Michigan family is getting ready to launch the 2nd season of sled hockey for children with disabilities in Taylor. The program aims to give kids a chance to grow their athletic abilities and build self-esteem. In fact, 11-Year-old Skyler Donet is not only a testament to the program's success...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
WNEM
Jamaican cuisine comes to Flint Twp.
FLINT, TWP., Mich. (WNEM) -An all-new Jamaican Restaurant is now open in Flint Township. Angela Lots the owner of ATL Jamaican Jerk says, “We are so excited to bring a taste of the island to your backyard.”. ATL Jamaican Jerk says they’re the first of its kind sit-down restaurant...
Tv20detroit.com
Chick-fil-A's new Southfield location to open Thursday, September 29
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.(WXYZ) — Chick-fil-A will be opening their newest metro Detroit restaurant in Southield this Thursday, September 29. The restaurant is located at 28550 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI, 48304, just south of 12 Mile Road. The franchise is owned and operated by Southfield native Matthew Leverett. It will be...
wcsx.com
Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush
It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Auto Show returning Sept. 13-25, 2023 at Huntington Place
The North American International Auto Show will return in September once again in 2023, organizers announced on Wednesday. The first-ever Detroit Auto Show held in September just wrapped up on Sunday, Sept. 25, and will return Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at Huntington Place. This year's show was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Foul play suspected in 2011 disappearance of Mount Morris mother
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. – A Michigan woman disappeared 11 years ago and police believe foul play is involved. Sylvia June Galvan was last seen in October of 2011 in Mount Morris. Galvan was 30 years old at the time and left behind four daughters. According to her family, Galvan...
Famous People You May Spot in Detroit This Weekend: 9/29-10/3/22
There's a lot happening this weekend in Detroit to kick off October 2022. Now that fall is officially here, Michiganders have to switch up what they do for fun on the weekends. With the exception of the extreme outdoor enthusiasts, people throughout the state are storing camping equipment and beach gear and have to look elsewhere for entertainment.
Pride Source
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
