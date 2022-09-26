Read full article on original website
The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they're built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they'll have to.
The weekend is almost here, which means it’s time for some Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 bold predictions. The Raiders return home to host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, hoping to turn things around. The Raiders are off to a brutally bad start to the 2022...
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scoring touchdowns early in games has not been an issue for the Tennessee Titans so far this season. The third and fourth quarters have been a big problem with the Titans outscored 57-7 combined after halftime over the first three games. They can't afford that...
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in midweek preparations for the Denver Broncos, who are coming to town this Sunday. One of the lingering issues with the Silver and Black has been the injury bug. So far, it’s a mixed bag as far as who’s getting healthy, and one key contributor is still not practicing.
The New York Jets should have a different quarterback under center this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play. Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games of the...
The Denver Broncos’ defensive star, Bradley Chubb, was recently asked about his thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders, with their divisional clash set in a few days. Responding to Denver beat writer Mike Klis, his response was fiery, just what you would expect. “I hate ’em. To be honest...
There are a bevy of issues with the Las Vegas Raiders; chief among them is the inconsistency of the offense. Franchise quarterback Derek Carr came under some fire today on the Rich Eisen Show. Eisen had former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky weigh in on what’s going on with the Silver and Black, particularly with Carr and his teammate, star wideout Davante Adams.
Wilson has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in mid-August. The second-year pro missed four games during the 2021 campaign due to a knee injury, giving way to a rotating group of signal-callers, including Joe Flacco, Mike White and Josh Johnson. Flacco has started the first three games of the...
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener in August and underwent a successful arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus.
Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning left in the second quarter of Sunday night's game in Denver against the 49ers with a knee injury. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones also left in the third quarter with a head injury. On Monday Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jones is in the NFL's concussion protocol.There were no other major injuries in Sunday's game.
As the Las Vegas Raiders continue stumbling through the 2022 NFL regular season, there are glaring holes within the roster. While part of the blame with regard to their 0-3 starts falls on coaching, the team itself is lacking at some critical positions. At some point, you’d think general manager Dave Ziegler would make a significant move, other than just adding practice squad-level players. With that being said, not all is lost. There are still free agents available that can help right now.
