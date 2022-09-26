Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
WTVQ
Louisville nurse wins Toyota RAV4 after donating blood at Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sharon Jones, a 63-year-old nurse from Louisville, won a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on Wednesday after giving blood during the Kentucky Blood Center Summer Getaway Giveaway. Jones, who has worked with individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities for 30 years, is a longtime blood donor. She...
Supply in Demand: Here’s why some in Louisville continue to struggle to find affordable housing
Experts say Louisville has a pressing need for homes that low-to-moderate income residents can afford — and the pandemic has only made things worse. A 2021 the report found that local house prices were inflated by 15%.
5 Louisville nonprofits will receive millions for supportive housing
The funding will come from an $80 million block of federal COVID-19 relief city officials set aside for housing services last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Yarmuth presents $330,000 to help West Louisville kitchen incubator expand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, presented $330,000 in funding for a West Louisville kitchen incubator. Chef Space, a food business accelerator in the Russell neighborhood, is expanding and providing additional space and equipment for up-and-coming food entrepreneurs. The congressman received the federal dollars through the House Appropriations...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
Wave 3
Amid scathing allegations at youth detention center, Louisville hosts national symposium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After scathing allegations against a state-run juvenile detention center in Lyndon, the Louisville Metro is welcoming a national symposium on juvenile services. The yearly convention, called “Courage to Change: Creating New Opportunities,” is bringing in experts in the field from all over the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
Wave 3
Kentucky Blood Center’s summer giveaway second winner announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nurse won a brand new SUV Wednesday afternoon for just donating blood at the Kentucky Blood Center. According to officials with the Kentucky Blood Center, Sharon Jones was presented keys to a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday. Jones has worked with individuals with developmental and...
WLKY.com
LG&E increasing assistance to help more families this winter
Louisville Gas & Electric is working with local organizations to help people pay their heating bills this winter. Wholesale natural gas prices are expected to be higher this winter compared to the same time last year. To help families, LG&E will increase its matching fund for Community Winterhelp by $200,000.
WLKY.com
Church in east Louisville holding diaper drive Wednesday to help those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saint Bernadette Church wants to help relieve the need for diapers on Louisville's low-income and impoverished families. To do so, they're asking the community to come out and support their "Stuff the Truck" event for Diaper Need Awareness Week. The event will be taking place Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
Wave 3
Louisville’s energy efficiency program leverages millions of new investment for downtown projects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville plans to back millions of dollars in loans to help two local businesses become greener. On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning & Sustainability and members of the local development community to announce $9.1 million in private energy efficiency loans will be available.
leoweekly.com
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
wdrb.com
Workers at east Louisville Half Price Books store vote to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of booksellers at Half Price Books' Hurstbourne Parkway store voted Friday to unionize, according to UFCW Local 227, the union organizing the workers. The tally of the election, in which 18 rank-and-file store employees were eligible to vote, was not immediately available. But the...
Wave 3
5 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana; New Albany player wins $2 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A total of five winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Saturday night’s drawing. The five tickets are worth between $50,000 and $2 million, a release said. A $2 million winning ticket was sold at Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany.
wdrb.com
Ford to spend $700 million on Kentucky Truck Plant, add 500 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even as it invests billions in electric vehicles, Ford Motor Co. is also ensuring its gas-guzzling cash cows keep rolling off the line at Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant for many years to come. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it would spend $700 million on equipment...
Wave 3
The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown closes after less than a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood has closed less than a year after it first opened. The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Avenue, announced its closure through a Facebook post on Tuesday night. “Well, we tried our hardest and put our best...
Comments / 1