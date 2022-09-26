ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
Yarmuth presents $330,000 to help West Louisville kitchen incubator expand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, presented $330,000 in funding for a West Louisville kitchen incubator. Chef Space, a food business accelerator in the Russell neighborhood, is expanding and providing additional space and equipment for up-and-coming food entrepreneurs. The congressman received the federal dollars through the House Appropriations...
Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
Kentucky Blood Center’s summer giveaway second winner announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nurse won a brand new SUV Wednesday afternoon for just donating blood at the Kentucky Blood Center. According to officials with the Kentucky Blood Center, Sharon Jones was presented keys to a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday. Jones has worked with individuals with developmental and...
LG&E increasing assistance to help more families this winter

Louisville Gas & Electric is working with local organizations to help people pay their heating bills this winter. Wholesale natural gas prices are expected to be higher this winter compared to the same time last year. To help families, LG&E will increase its matching fund for Community Winterhelp by $200,000.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
Louisville’s energy efficiency program leverages millions of new investment for downtown projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville plans to back millions of dollars in loans to help two local businesses become greener. On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning & Sustainability and members of the local development community to announce $9.1 million in private energy efficiency loans will be available.
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people  flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
Workers at east Louisville Half Price Books store vote to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of booksellers at Half Price Books' Hurstbourne Parkway store voted Friday to unionize, according to UFCW Local 227, the union organizing the workers. The tally of the election, in which 18 rank-and-file store employees were eligible to vote, was not immediately available. But the...
Ford to spend $700 million on Kentucky Truck Plant, add 500 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even as it invests billions in electric vehicles, Ford Motor Co. is also ensuring its gas-guzzling cash cows keep rolling off the line at Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant for many years to come. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it would spend $700 million on equipment...
The Whirling Tiger in Butchertown closes after less than a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bar and event venue in the Butchertown neighborhood has closed less than a year after it first opened. The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Avenue, announced its closure through a Facebook post on Tuesday night. “Well, we tried our hardest and put our best...
