Allred named interim secretary of state
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday night that he selected Uinta County resident Karl Allred to serve as interim secretary of state. Allred, who last month lost the Republican primary to Jon Conrad in the state Legislature’s House District 19 race, was chosen from three candidates selected by the Wyoming Republican Party’s Central Committee on Saturday.
Daniels Scholarship Program applications now open
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 toward their college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity...
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
LYMAN (WNE) — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve...
Weston wins big at state history awards
The Wyoming State Historical Society held its annual awards luncheon on Sept. 10 in Wheatland, Wyo. Several Weston County residents received awards this year, all nominated by the Weston County Historical Society. KateLynn Slaamot won first place in the Newspapers category with her ongoing piece, “A Piece of History.”
