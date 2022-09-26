ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Phoenix Suns in shock as Robert Sarver saga hangs over team entering season

PHOENIX -- The Suns are moving on to a new chapter with owner Robert Sarver planning to sell the team, but the mood at media day revealed a team still in shock. Sarver announced his intentions last week following the results of an NBA investigation. The details of the report, which confirmed Sarver had a history of racist, sexist and misogynistic acts, seemed to shake the organization.
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
Arizona 5, Houston 2

A-lined out for Dubón in the 9th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 10th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 10th. E--Verlander (1). LOB--Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B--Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR--McCormick (14), off Gallen. RBI--Walker 3 (91), Varsho (73), McCormick 2 (43). SB--McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF--Walker.
Suns SG Devin Booker Impressed With New Teammates

We're just one day into training camp, and the new guys for the Phoenix Suns have already started to make an impression on Devin Booker. Despite some departing pieces, the Suns ensured their lineup would remain strong by trading for center Jock Landale and signing Josh Okogie and Damion Lee among others.
Big 12's first full league weekend has title game rematch

Some things to watch in Week 5 of the Big 12 season, the first full weekend of conference games:. No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor. A rematch of last season's Big 12 title game that the Bears won 21-16 when safety Jairon McVea knocked running back Dezmon Jackson out of bounds just short of the end zone on a desperate, fourth-down dive in the final seconds. That was the last Big 12 game for both of those seniors.
Tempers boil over as Jets' defense commits 'unacceptable' errors

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams stood face-to-face with his position coach, yelling at him on the sideline after an all-out blitz backfired and resulted in a first-quarter touchdown. Later, in the locker room, cornerback D.J. Reed, said the defense committed an "unacceptable" number of mental errors, claiming the players and coaches need to sit down and talk through some of the on-field issues.
Houston Rockets 2022-23 NBA preview: All eyes on Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun

As much as you want to see your team win, there's something comforting about a rebuild. Without the pressure of playoff seeding and championship expectations, you're content to sit back and watch the young talent develop before your eyes while the lottery balls pile up with every loss. The Houston Rockets have plenty of potential stars to keep an eye on, led by their top-three draft picks from the last two seasons, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., along with 22-year-old Kevin Porter Jr. and consummate fan favorite Alperen Sengun.
NBA camps open; some go abroad, Spurs plan a trip to Uvalde

Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24.They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000 people that they’re not forgotten.The Spurs are planning what they’re calling a community impact event in Uvalde on Oct. 8; details are still being finalized, but it seems likely the entire team and Popovich will be making the 85-mile trip from San Antonio to the place where 21 people — 19 of them students — were killed at Robb Elementary School by a gunman four months ago.Popovich, a...
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star

CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
