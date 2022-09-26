CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO