Yardbarker
Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Thinks Russell Westbrook Can ‘Absolutely’ Have Successful Season In L.A.
Russell Westbrook will seemingly start the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers despite the team’s efforts — reportedly driven by LeBron James — to trade him in the summer. James is understood to have pressured the Lakers to trade Westbrook for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
ESPN
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith not sure 'exactly why' Davis Mills, offense are struggling
CHICAGO – A golden chance for the Houston Texans to capture their first win rested on the shoulders of the offense. The Texans lined up with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter from the Texans' 26. The stakes were high with the score knotted at 20-20 on third-and-1. Second-year...
James Harden, Joel Embiid give their thoughts on Sixers adding PJ Tucker
CAMDEN, N.J. — The reason the Philadelphia 76ers went out and added tougher players such as PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. is the team needed some better supporting players around their star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. The goals were obvious. They needed...
ESPN
Phoenix Suns in shock as Robert Sarver saga hangs over team entering season
PHOENIX -- The Suns are moving on to a new chapter with owner Robert Sarver planning to sell the team, but the mood at media day revealed a team still in shock. Sarver announced his intentions last week following the results of an NBA investigation. The details of the report, which confirmed Sarver had a history of racist, sexist and misogynistic acts, seemed to shake the organization.
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yardbarker
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick to have an 'expanded role' with ESPN thanks to new deal
JJ Redick played in the NBA for 17 seasons and averaged .415% shooting from three-point land. He was one of the most consistent shooters in the NBA since entering the league as the No. 11 overall pick of the Orlando Magic in 2006. Speaking of consistency, expect Redick to play...
NBA・
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back On Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
After an offseason of uncertainty, it sounds like Russell Westbrook will be starting the 2022-23 NBA season on the roster of the Los Angeles Lakers. Heading into Media Day and training camp, it sounds like Westbrook is willing to make some changes to help the Los Angeles Lakers win as many games as possible.
ESPN
Arizona 5, Houston 2
A-lined out for Dubón in the 9th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 10th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 10th. E--Verlander (1). LOB--Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B--Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR--McCormick (14), off Gallen. RBI--Walker 3 (91), Varsho (73), McCormick 2 (43). SB--McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF--Walker.
Christian Wood Shares Adoration For Rockets Coach Stephen Silas
After two seasons playing for the Houston Rockets, Christian Wood shares adoration for coach Stephen Silas.
Rockets issue updated height, weight measurements for 2022-23 roster
In updated measurements ahead of Houston Rockets training camp, which opens Tuesday, Jalen Green has put on weight. Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. are among several players listed as taller than their previous measurements. Green, a second-year guard, is listed at 183 pounds for the...
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Impressed With New Teammates
We're just one day into training camp, and the new guys for the Phoenix Suns have already started to make an impression on Devin Booker. Despite some departing pieces, the Suns ensured their lineup would remain strong by trading for center Jock Landale and signing Josh Okogie and Damion Lee among others.
ESPN
Big 12's first full league weekend has title game rematch
Some things to watch in Week 5 of the Big 12 season, the first full weekend of conference games:. No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor. A rematch of last season's Big 12 title game that the Bears won 21-16 when safety Jairon McVea knocked running back Dezmon Jackson out of bounds just short of the end zone on a desperate, fourth-down dive in the final seconds. That was the last Big 12 game for both of those seniors.
ESPN
Tempers boil over as Jets' defense commits 'unacceptable' errors
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams stood face-to-face with his position coach, yelling at him on the sideline after an all-out blitz backfired and resulted in a first-quarter touchdown. Later, in the locker room, cornerback D.J. Reed, said the defense committed an "unacceptable" number of mental errors, claiming the players and coaches need to sit down and talk through some of the on-field issues.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Houston Rockets 2022-23 NBA preview: All eyes on Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun
As much as you want to see your team win, there's something comforting about a rebuild. Without the pressure of playoff seeding and championship expectations, you're content to sit back and watch the young talent develop before your eyes while the lottery balls pile up with every loss. The Houston Rockets have plenty of potential stars to keep an eye on, led by their top-three draft picks from the last two seasons, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., along with 22-year-old Kevin Porter Jr. and consummate fan favorite Alperen Sengun.
NBA camps open; some go abroad, Spurs plan a trip to Uvalde
Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs know they cannot erase the pain that the residents of Uvalde, Texas have felt since May 24.They can, however, continue reminding the city of 16,000 people that they’re not forgotten.The Spurs are planning what they’re calling a community impact event in Uvalde on Oct. 8; details are still being finalized, but it seems likely the entire team and Popovich will be making the 85-mile trip from San Antonio to the place where 21 people — 19 of them students — were killed at Robb Elementary School by a gunman four months ago.Popovich, a...
Training Camp Preview: Rockets Ready To Take Next Step In Rebuild
For the first time in two years, the Houston Rockets are ready to move upwards with their rebuilding project ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.
Yardbarker
‘Letting it fly, not worrying about the result’: The key adjustments Tobias Harris made to become a better James Harden, Joel Embiid co-star
CAMDEN, NJ – From the moment Tobias Harris signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was under the watchful eye of everyone in the Philly region. Despite putting up some strong numbers in each of his four seasons with the Sixers, the 30-year-old forward has been a high-level difference maker too inconsistently for basketball fans to justify his contract.
NBA・
