AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn has lost its second center of the season with Tate Johnson slated to have surgery on his left elbow. Tigers coach Bryan Harsin said Monday that Johnson is scheduled for surgery on the elbow Thursday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks but could be out for the season. Jalil Irvin replaced him after Johnson went down with the injury against Missouri.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO