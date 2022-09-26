Guardians rookie outfielder Steven Kwan is Chevrolet's AL Player of the Week

For the first time in his career, Steven Kwan has been named as the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, according to a press release from the MLB network.

Kwan made his MLB debut earlier this year in April and in the same month, the 25-year-old was named the AL Rookie of the Month.

In his performance Sunday evening against the Rangers, Kwan hit a grand slam as part of a three-hit, five RBO performance helping the Guardians clinch the AL Central division title.

The outfielder, who comes from Oregon State University, has batted .438 (14-for-32) with nine runs scored, two triples, two home runs, 10 RBI, four stolen bases and a .750 slugging percentage over seven games, said the release.

This season, he has had 158 hits which is the most number of hits for a Cleveland rookie since the 154 hits by Kenny Lofton in his 1992 rookie season.

