Hampton Roads students to join statewide walkout protesting Youngkin administration’s new transgender policies

High school students across the state are scheduled to stage walkouts on Tuesday to protest new model policies released by the Department of Education this month regarding the treatment of transgender students in K-12 public schools.

The walkouts are organized by the Pride Liberation Project. According to a press release from the organization, students from nearly 100 schools are participating. Among the participating schools are several across Hampton Roads, including in Newport News, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

The new model policies replace those released in 2021 under Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration, which in turn were in response to 2020 legislation that called for the drafting of guidelines on how transgender students should be treated.

“Passed in 2020, the model transgender policies were intended to protect Queer students against discrimination,” states the press release from Pride Liberation Project. “These new revisions betray the original intent of the law, instead attacking LGBTQIA+ students across Virginia.”

The 2021 model policies called for schools to use a student’s preferred pronoun and allow students to use restrooms that aligned with their gender identity.

The revised policies, which emphasize parental rights, state that school personnel can use pronouns that do not correspond to the student’s recorded sex if a parent, or a student age 18 or older, provides written permission “because of the student’s persistent and sincere belief that the student’s gender differs from his or her sex.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new policy also says that students must use restrooms that correspond with their biological sex “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

Additionally, the policies state that teachers, staff and other students cannot be compelled to use a person’s preferred pronouns “in a way that violates their constitutionally protected rights.”

Rights groups have indicated they are reviewing the new policy to determine whether they violate state or federal laws, and have said they will submit public comments on the policies during the monthlong public comment period.

“Students are asking the Department of Education to revoke these draft guidelines and for individual school districts to reject these proposed changes,” according to the press release about the walkouts. The Pride Liberation Project is an advocacy group composed of Virginia students.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com