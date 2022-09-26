Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Calhoun County dispatch signs $14M agreement for nationwide communication upgrades
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — An agreement has been reached with Motorola for emergency system upgrades and to provide hundreds of portable radios to Calhoun County first responders, which are expected to improve communications in West Michigan and nationwide. It was signed by the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority leadership...
WWMT
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
WWMT
Thousands of free water filters being distributed to Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received and distributed 5,757 free water filters to its residents as of Friday, according to Communications Manager Michael L. Smith. The distribution efforts aim at reducing lead in the drinking water, he said. The city recommended all residents to request a free...
WWMT
Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Election worker in Kent County faces charges for illegal activity in August 2022
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker authorized charges against an election worker who was seen inserting a USB into a computer that contains confidential information. James Donald Holkeboer was charged with falsifying records, a felony punishable by up to five year, and using a computer to...
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path
For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
WWMT
Families should start preparing for a significant increase in heating bills this winter
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Fall temperatures have arrived and while people are throwing on their sweatshirts, they may be tempted to throw on their heat as well. Families are expected to pay an average of 17% more for home heat this coming winter season. according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Those who heat with natural gas are facing a 34% increase.
WWMT
Ex-Kalamazoo nurse sentenced for fentanyl medication tampering
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal grand jury sentenced a former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for tampering with vials of fentanyl, according to court records. License suspended: Former Bronson nurse charged for allegedly tampering fentanyl vials. The United States District Court sentenced Alison Marshall, 46, after pleading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
CDC issues new guidance for face masks in hospitals, nursing homes
LANSING, Mich. — The CDC lifted some mask restrictions surrounding COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes. Testing: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. The agency no longer required masks at the two facilities, but instead, if in an area of low community transmission, they can make...
WWMT
Third annual virtual dog walking challenge to raise money for shelters nationwide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids-based national animal welfare organization, BISSELL Pet Foundation, is challenging animal lovers to raise lifesaving funds to fight pet homelessness. Dogs in law enforcement: Allegan County K9 Thor receives body armor donation. Back for a third year, the challenge is expected to provide...
WWMT
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
WWMT
Allegan County K9 Thor receives body armor donation
ALLEGAN, Mich. — K9 Thor with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office received a bullet and stab protective vest from charitable non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Sunday. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student
PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
WWMT
Heated three-hour Kalamazoo Township meeting, weeks after firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Almost two weeks ago, Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell fired two fire chiefs. “After an eight-month long investigation, I believe that was the correct action,” said Mitchell during the Kalamazoo Township board of trustees meeting on Monday. Former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter...
WWMT
Albion College graduate will travel to International Space Station in October
ALBION, Mich. — One small step for Josh Cassada, one giant leap for Albion College. Although not the moon quite yet, the 1995 Albion College graduate is expected to travel to the International Space Station shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Space travel: Man with Charlevoix ties training for trip...
WWMT
Women's tackle football in Grand Rapids opens tryouts for new players
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves Women’s Tackle Football Team are seeking new players for their 2023 season and are expected to hold open tryouts Oct. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at MSA Fieldhouse. There is no cost to attend tryouts and no...
WWMT
Muskegon man, 4 kids taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ottawa County
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man and four children were taken to the hospital Sunday after rolling off of I-96 in Polkton Township. Suspect on the run: Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business. The 41-year-old driver lost control of his Honda and...
WWMT
Pickup on fire after striking tree in Cass County crash
DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's Office began an investigation early Sunday, after a pickup struck a tree. Efrain Razo, 25, was heading south on Rudy Road, south of Gage Street, and ran off the roadway into a tree around 1:27 a.m., Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said. Razo exited...
WWMT
Thousands of jack-o'-lanterns to be on display in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Haunted houses, scary movies, and now - THOUSANDS of jack-o'-lanterns. Celebrate Halloween and see a 3/4 mile stretch of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Grand Rapids. No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage. Jack O Lantern World will take over Millennium...
WWMT
Soldier accounted for from World War II to be buried near Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The remains of a soldier killed during World War II will be buried Oct. 8, at Winchester Cemetery in Bryon Center, Mich. according to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, also known as DPAA. Army Pfc. Donald Hofman, a native of Grand Rapids, was assigned to Headquarters...
Comments / 0