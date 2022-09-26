ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WWMT

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Thousands of free water filters being distributed to Kalamazoo residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received and distributed 5,757 free water filters to its residents as of Friday, according to Communications Manager Michael L. Smith. The distribution efforts aim at reducing lead in the drinking water, he said. The city recommended all residents to request a free...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path

For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Families should start preparing for a significant increase in heating bills this winter

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Fall temperatures have arrived and while people are throwing on their sweatshirts, they may be tempted to throw on their heat as well. Families are expected to pay an average of 17% more for home heat this coming winter season. according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Those who heat with natural gas are facing a 34% increase.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Ex-Kalamazoo nurse sentenced for fentanyl medication tampering

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal grand jury sentenced a former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for tampering with vials of fentanyl, according to court records. License suspended: Former Bronson nurse charged for allegedly tampering fentanyl vials. The United States District Court sentenced Alison Marshall, 46, after pleading...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

CDC issues new guidance for face masks in hospitals, nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. — The CDC lifted some mask restrictions surrounding COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes. Testing: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. The agency no longer required masks at the two facilities, but instead, if in an area of low community transmission, they can make...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Allegan County K9 Thor receives body armor donation

ALLEGAN, Mich. — K9 Thor with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office received a bullet and stab protective vest from charitable non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Sunday. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
PARCHMENT, MI
WWMT

Pickup on fire after striking tree in Cass County crash

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff's Office began an investigation early Sunday, after a pickup struck a tree. Efrain Razo, 25, was heading south on Rudy Road, south of Gage Street, and ran off the roadway into a tree around 1:27 a.m., Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said. Razo exited...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Thousands of jack-o'-lanterns to be on display in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Haunted houses, scary movies, and now - THOUSANDS of jack-o'-lanterns. Celebrate Halloween and see a 3/4 mile stretch of hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns in Grand Rapids. No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage. Jack O Lantern World will take over Millennium...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

