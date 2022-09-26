ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Savannah Villanueva

Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens

The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH

Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatcher…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/intoxicated-driver-makes-it-13-miles-on-wrong-side-of-freeway-before-crash/
TOMBALL, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen

· Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen!. A big thanks to all who attended and welcomed our new member!. "Welcome to Soul Lit Kitchen where we cook fresh and flavorful food that will have your SOUL LIT. Your taste buds will be dancing, stomach full, & your soul SNATCHED from our one kind soul flavor plates."
LEAGUE CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

2006 TACO CABANA HOMICIDE TO BE FEATURED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Wednesday, September 28th @ 8Pm on Investigation Discovery Channel. The Conroe case involves Glen Holmes Jr., who allegedly shot and killed Conroe resident Barry Thomas on May 1, 2006, at the Taco Cabana drive-through on South Loop 336 after stealing his Cadillac. Before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, Holmes allegedly held up the drive-through demanding tacos to go. Holmes was able to escape authorities for nearly three weeks through Montgomery, Harris, and Walker counties before Conroe police received information Holmes was near an apartment complex in Houston. Houston police assisted in Holmes’ apprehension. Holmes was taken before a magistrate in Harris County and then released into the custody of Conroe officers, who transferred him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge. Holmes was able to make bail for his $50,000 bond and was released on Aug. 7, 2006. Holmes was again arrested in late 2006, possibly for violating his parole, but was able to post his $75,000 bond and be released. After his second arrest, Holmes did not show up for his court trial in May 2008, which resulted in a charge of bond forfeiture and a manhunt to locate the fugitive. Anyone with information about Holmes can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff attempting to identify Baseball Bat Burglar

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway

WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE

On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadsid…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-dumping-arrest-update/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FREEWAY FEEDER CLOSED WITH DEBRIS UNTIL TROOPERS MOTHERS BRINGS OUT A BROOM

Last year after residents of the county started pushing to stop wreckers from racing to scenes a rotation policy was put in effect. The dispatchers send an alert out through a phone app which gives the driver a location of a crash or prisoners’ vehicle to respond to. The wreckers have 20-minutes to respond to the scene before the next wrecker in line is dispatched and the first is disregarded and put on the bottom of the list. Heavy duty wreckers have 1-hour to respond. It has worked in some cases and hasn’t in others. At about the same time the Sheriff encrypted the radio system so it could no longer be monitored. This not only stopped wrecker drivers from going to scenes but also as he said stopped the bad guys from knowing where the deputies were. Montgomery County was the only one that implemented this. Harris County, Houston Police, Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Grimes County, or DPS have seen a reason to spend the thousands if not millions to make the move. The other thing it did do was stop the citizens of Montgomery County from knowing what is actually happening. The media was included in the radio lockout. Many times we here at MCPR are asked by readers what is happening and unless another reader has tipped us off on something it is unknown until we either go to the scene or send an inquiry to the Sheriff’s Office. If a prisoner is arrested on a bicycle a wrecker is called out to load the bicycle. That driver will never make anything on it as who would pay several times the value of the bike to get it out of impound? Back in the day, many officers depended on wreckers for backup as few deputies were close by. If a deputy became involved in a fight and called for help, it was usually a wrecker driver that was there first. On crash scenes, yes many wreckers would run to the scene, and yes many speeds as people called it like fools. But once they were there they assisted in blocking traffic or assisting clean up. Now a crash scene on a freeway may take as many as ten patrol cars off the streets. If it is a fatal crash that normally turns into almost five hours. A few weeks ago in a crash on I-45, a motorist came too close to a patrol car and took the mirror off. If a crash does happen now and the roadway is blocked wreckers have no way to get to the scene in 20-minutes. Oh yes, they end up speeding to make it to a scene in 20-minutes. But then to get to a scene, the only way is to counterflow down the wrong side of the road. If a motorist who is tired of waiting makes a u-turn and hits the wrecker, who do you think is at fault? If a deputy had a flat it was as simple as getting on the radio and asking for a Friendly wrecker which within minutes several would respond. If debris was in the roadway a call to TXDOT at night can take hours. A simple call on the radio and several wreckers would appear with brooms and clean up the mess.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

