LGBT training for Michigan teachers rankles Republicans
Bryce was 14 when he came out to his father. He was 12 when he came out to his mother. But he was just 10 when he came out in elementary school.“In school, being trans is very awful,” said Bryce, now 19. “It is horrible.” But for him, he said, it would have been worse at home.When he finally did come out, he said, his parents ridiculed him. His father refused to...
Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart
A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle
Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit
Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
Should students be allowed to begin gender transition without parental consent? Two Virginia mothers weigh in
Two Virginia mothers shared their opposing views on whether teachers should allow students to take steps toward transitioning genders without parental consent. Fairfax County Public Schools, where the two moms send their children, issued training materials for teachers indicating that students can change their names and pronouns on school documents without parental consent, and can use the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their chosen gender. Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently updated model policies that say schools should restrict students to programs and bathrooms that align with their biological sex, though the Virginia Republican's orders are likely to face legal challenges.
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher per pupil spending can improve […]
Motion filed to defend Michigan’s 1931 law criminalizing abortion
(The Center Square) – Motions were filed Monday in the Michigan Court of Appeals to allow abortion opponents to intervene as appellants in the legal battle enforcing the state’s 1931 law outlawing abortion. The Alliance for Defending Freedom, a Texas-based legal group representing Michigan Right to Life and...
Court: Minnesota Schools’ Racial Imbalance Alone Not a Constitutional Violation
In the latest phase of a seven-year-old school desegregation suit, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled that the mere existence of schools that are not integrated does not violate the state constitution. “The existence of a racial imbalance in the student body of a school, as compared to other schools in the same school […]
Ohio judge extends order blocking Ohio Heartbeat Bill another 2 weeks
COLUMBUS — A Hamilton county judge who issued an order temporarily blocking enforcement of Ohio’s Heartbeat Law has issued a third two-week block on the law, according to court documents Tuesday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Heartbeat Bill temporarily blocked in Ohio; ACLU to seek further legal action. The order blocks...
North Dakota judge denies request to lift his stay of law banning abortion, challenge pending
A North Dakota judge on Friday denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law's constitutionality is pending. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick rejected Attorney General Drew Wrigley's argument that he hadn't sufficiently considered whether a Fargo abortion clinic would succeed with its lawsuit.
House bill could overturn Kalamazoo city code decriminalizing public urination, littering
LANSING, Mich. — New legislation could prohibit local governments from decriminalizing forms of public indecency. House Bill 6367, introduced by State Rep. Matt Hall, of Comstock Township could challenge Kalamazoo’s city code that decriminalizes public urination, defecation, and littering. “People don’t want to see trash laying all over....
My boss came across some valuable information and passed it along to me and it just so happened to stop me in my tracks. This wasn't anything that was terrifying or anything life-threatening, instead was something that blew my mind and made all the hairs on my body stand up and the goosebumps appear. The pride our state takes in education is fantastic and will undoubtedly take a hit after looking at this list. The information my boss passed along was directly tied to college education here in America, so surely Michigan will be involved right?
Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
Letters: Remember Rep. Emilia Sykes helped strengthen Ohio domestic violence law
Sykes works for victims of violence I am outraged to see the deceptive attacks being used against state Rep. Emilia Sykes on the issue of domestic violence. Sykes has been a champion for victims of domestic violence in Ohio. When she was first elected to the Statehouse, she learned that Ohio was one...
The Federal Government Is About to Spend $750 Million on Crisis Intervention. Will It Help Reduce Gun Violence?
Kelly Moller, a Democratic state representative in Minnesota, is conflicted. Like every other state, hers is preparing to receive new federal funding for crisis intervention. But with a wide slate of options for using the funds, and relatively vague federal guidance, she isn’t exactly sure where the state should start.
Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
Lessenberry: Mature leadership on Michigan’s top court has made impact
DETROIT — Not too long ago, the Michigan Supreme Court was an utter embarrassment. Many rulings were disgracefully partisan: When Republican-nominated justices had a majority, they thought nothing of overturning decisions made when Democrats were in charge. Democrats were eager to do the same. The court took a further dive when two justices — ironically, both Republicans — began fighting like two fourth-graders on the playground. Then-Chief Justice Clifford Taylor accused Justice Elizabeth Weaver of acting like “a child engaging in a tantrum,” made fun of her clothes and wrote a draft opinion suggesting she go on a hunger strike....
