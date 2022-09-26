ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet

With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
Your Onion Dip Needs at Least Five Onions

The smell of caramelizing onions is one of the most heavenly aromas one can sniff, and it’s one of those foods where the taste lives up to the promise of the fragrance. Caramelized onions are condensed, intensely flavorful, sweet, savory, and a little pungent all at once. That flavor-bomb nature is what makes them so perfect for mixing with a tub of sour cream to make a dip.
Pork stew

If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
What Makes a Food "Deviled"?

We serve Deviled Eggs at gatherings, see cans of Underwood Deviled Ham in the grocery store, and enjoy Deviled Crab Melts all summer long, but have you ever stopped to consider why we call all these foods "deviled"?. The term is older than you might think, but the enduring popularity...
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with

Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!

Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors

For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
Fall Squash Galette

Whether you call it a galette or a crostata, one thing's for sure—this savory, squash-studded freeform pie is the perfect combination of ease and elegance. Unlike traditional pies, galettes and crostatas are super easy to shape, making them a smart choice for beginning bakers. Butternut squash is the seasonal...
Maw's Cabbage Rolls

Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
Homemade dinner rolls

To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
Shrimp and Brown Butter Grits

Simply put, brown butter makes everything it touches better. In this rendition of smoky and buttery shrimp and grits, a drizzle of brown butter spiked with lemon juice wakes things up and adds a decadent, fragrant nuttiness. Watch the butter carefully to make sure it doesn't burn and don't skip transferring it to a bowl—it will continue to brown even after it's off the heat. Juicy grape tomatoes and punchy scallions make a chunky sauce that elevates this weeknight dinner and pairs wonderfully with the smoked paprika-seasoned shrimp and the rich sauce.
Homemade White Bread

This Homemade White Bread takes is a great home recipe for beginners and novice bakers. It has a light and fluffy texture and tastes so good!. I used to be so intimidated to make bread. Anything that had yeast in it seemed like a lot of work and had too many ways I could mess it up! So, with a lot of practice over the years, I've learned to streamline recipes and lay it out in a way that everyone, even the most inexperienced cooks, can easily learn how to make fresh bread. This Homemade White Bread is my go-to recipe for a delicious and easy bread. If you are scared of using yeast, don't be! I'll show you below exactly on how to make this Homemade White Bread recipe so you won't feel intimidated and you can have a nice fluffy loaf of bread whenever you want!
