Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Matthew Languien
A Bartlesville man who was on a sobriety rehabilitation process in now facing not only the end of his rehab but also potentially serving 10 years from his original conviction earlier this year after he sent threats to his daughter by text. The texts were aimed at personnel at the Washington County Courthouse, including Judge Russell Vaclaw, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, Drug Court Coordinator Karen Wood, and local attorney Marty Meason.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Charles Douglas
A man who says he was mistakenly arrested while trying to return to the home of a friend was booked into custody yesterday for "entering a structure with intent to commit larceny." Charles Robert Lee Douglas was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge at the Washington County Courthouse today and given...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report on Richard Royer
A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity. Richard Grant Royer was first...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville to Seek Public Safety Tax in November
Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments. In a joint...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
parentherald.com
Daughter of Tulsa DA Arrested After Being Accused of Stabbing Her Dad
Authorities announced the arrest of the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who is accused of stabbing her dad, the lead prosecutor in Oklahoma's second biggest county. Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said that Jennifer Kunzweiler remained in the hospital under police guard on Wednesday, a day after...
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TPS mother says son is suffering mentally after allegedly being attacked by a school dean
TULSA, Okla. — A mom has filed a police report after alleging her son was physically assaulted by a dean in a Tulsa Public School. Lynnette Parker said it happened in May 2022, and is still waiting for answers from Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). “I be having headaches and...
Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Cane Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a homeless man accused of assaulting a woman with his cane near Admiral and South Memorial. According to police, 67-year-old Henry Duncan hit the woman because she wouldn't get out of his way. Police say he tried to take off on a bike, but police tackled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Homeowner's flag prompts Skiatook police to discuss protected forms of speech
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Unfortunately, we live in times right now when politics get people's emotions high, I guess that's the best way I can put it," said Skiatook Police Chief Billy Wakefield. Wakefield is commenting on a flag that has the town talking. It has profanity on it,...
Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
TPD arrests man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint while dressed as a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. A man has been arrested after the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] said he raped a woman at gunpoint. Officers say Brandon Herd was dressed as a woman as he committed the crime. It happened Tuesday night at a...
News On 6
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force
A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Police give new details about man who died after cut to neck in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (9/30/22 11:45 A.M.): Tulsa police said a man they initially thought had been shot, actually died early Friday morning after suffering a cut to his neck. Police said around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to the Shades Bar & Grill near East Pine Street and...
Police: Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Gunpoint At Tulsa Hotel
A Tulsa man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint, police said. On Tuesday, Brandon Herd asked the victim at a hotel where he could buy drugs, officers said. The victim told him she didn't have any drugs and went to close the door, but Herd pistol-whipped her and forced her inside, police said.
Witness speaks out after attempting to help an ORU student who was killed in a car accident
TULSA, Okla. — Seth Glenn said Wednesday night’s accident at 71st and Yale was something he will never be able to forget. “It was horrible,” Glenn said. Though he wishes he could forget. “It was not a good sight,” he said. Tulsa Police said the person...
Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler back home after police say his daughter stabbed him earlier Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/27; 8:24 p.m.) — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was released from Saint Francis after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in his south Tulsa home. “Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen,” Kunzweiler said in a...
Comments / 12