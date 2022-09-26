ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiatook, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Court Report for Matthew Languien

A Bartlesville man who was on a sobriety rehabilitation process in now facing not only the end of his rehab but also potentially serving 10 years from his original conviction earlier this year after he sent threats to his daughter by text. The texts were aimed at personnel at the Washington County Courthouse, including Judge Russell Vaclaw, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, Drug Court Coordinator Karen Wood, and local attorney Marty Meason.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Court Report for Charles Douglas

A man who says he was mistakenly arrested while trying to return to the home of a friend was booked into custody yesterday for "entering a structure with intent to commit larceny." Charles Robert Lee Douglas was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge at the Washington County Courthouse today and given...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Court Report on Richard Royer

Court Report on Richard Royer

A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity. Richard Grant Royer was first...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Collinsville to Seek Public Safety Tax in November

Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments. In a joint...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
parentherald.com

Daughter of Tulsa DA Arrested After Being Accused of Stabbing Her Dad

Authorities announced the arrest of the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who is accused of stabbing her dad, the lead prosecutor in Oklahoma's second biggest county. Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said that Jennifer Kunzweiler remained in the hospital under police guard on Wednesday, a day after...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing

The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force

A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

