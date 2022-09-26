ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cam Heyward not going to act like 'the sky is falling'

Heyward believes the Steelers don't have major issues. "Guys know how to play better. So let's do it," he said. Despite Heyward's optimism, it's hard to believe a simple change will fix the Steelers' problems. After winning the opener in Cincinnati, the Steelers lost to the Patriots and Browns. The offense and defense have faltered.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie

Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Titans#Jaguars#Olb#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
Larry Brown Sports

Bills add former All-Pro cornerback

The Buffalo Bills’ secondary has suffered significant injuries, so the team has called in some reinforcements. Free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes visited with the Bills on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Rhodes is signing with the team. Rhodes, 32, was a first-round pick by the Vikings...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Re-Sign CB Daryl Worley To Practice Squad

Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after. The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Montravius Adams Ready to Return as Starter for Steelers Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a depth chart change on defense, moving Montravius Adams to the starting nose tackle over Tyson Alualu. It's not the first time Adams has started for the Steelers, but certainly a good feeling for the young veteran to earn a larger role. Adams, who arrived in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game

The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Sign CB Corey Ballentine To Practice Squad

Ballentine, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose in November of last year and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
GREEN BAY, WI

